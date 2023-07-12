Center for Mullerian anomalies launched in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC) announces their collaboration with Dr Jay Mehta to bring advanced gynaecology services to citizens of Tamil Nadu and south India. As part of this collaboration, GGHC launched the Center for Mullerian Anomalies, in the presence of Dr Alok Khullar, CEO, of Gleneagles Global Health City, Dr Padmapriya Vivek, HoD - Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Fertility Medicine, GGHC, and Dr Jay Mehta, scientific director of Shree IVF Clinic, Mumbai. GGHC ties up with Dr Jay Mehta to bring advanced gynaecology services This centre will enable the institution to provide specialised treatment for patients born with an abnormal or absent uterus. Dr Padmapriya and Dr Mehta will lead the efforts in this centre, combining their expertise in gynaecology, laparoscopic surgery, and in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). The collaboration will focus on utilising advanced laparoscopic techniques and providing care for conditions, including fistula repair, hysterectomy, myomectomy, dysfunctional uterine bleeding, fibroids, endometriosis, infertility, multiple IVF failures, advanced hysteroscopic procedures, and Mullerian anomalies. "I am thrilled to join forces with Dr Jay Mehta to offer advanced gynaecology service. We aim to provide personalised care, utilising the latest technologies and techniques," says Dr Padmapriya. Dr Mehta shared his excitement by saying, "Collaborating with Dr Padmapriya Vivek is an incredible opportunity to combine our expertise and create a comprehensive gynaecology programme."