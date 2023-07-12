Home Cities Chennai

Center for Mullerian anomalies launched in Chennai

This centre will enable the institution to provide specialised treatment for patients born with an abnormal or absent uterus.

Published: 12th July 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC) announces their collaboration with Dr Jay Mehta to bring advanced gynaecology services to citizens of Tamil Nadu and south India. 

As part of this collaboration, GGHC launched the Center for Mullerian Anomalies, in the presence of Dr Alok Khullar, CEO, of Gleneagles Global Health City, Dr Padmapriya Vivek, HoD - Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Fertility Medicine, GGHC, and Dr Jay Mehta, scientific director of Shree IVF Clinic, Mumbai. 

GGHC ties up with Dr Jay Mehta to
bring advanced gynaecology services 

This centre will enable the institution to provide specialised treatment for patients born with an abnormal or absent uterus. Dr Padmapriya and Dr Mehta will lead the efforts in this centre, combining their expertise in gynaecology, laparoscopic surgery, and in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

The collaboration will focus on utilising advanced laparoscopic techniques and providing care for conditions, including fistula repair, hysterectomy, myomectomy, dysfunctional uterine bleeding, fibroids, endometriosis, infertility, multiple IVF failures, advanced hysteroscopic procedures, and Mullerian anomalies. 

“I am thrilled to join forces with Dr Jay Mehta to offer advanced gynaecology service. We aim to provide personalised care, utilising the latest technologies and techniques,” says Dr Padmapriya. 

Dr Mehta shared his excitement by saying, “Collaborating with Dr Padmapriya Vivek is an incredible opportunity to combine our expertise and create a comprehensive gynaecology programme.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullerian anomalies Gleneagles Global Health City gynaecology
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp