Gang attacks PMK functionary’s son in Chennai, hurls petrol bomb at house

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A seven-member gang allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at the house of a PMK functionary near Old Washermenpet on Monday night. A few hours earlier, the same gang had allegedly attacked the functionary’s son, S Nishal (19), who managed to escape.

His father, Sathyanarayanan, is the North Chennai district secretary of PMK. On Monday night, Nishal was driving his bike driving along Kasimedu. He was waylaid by a seven-member gang on three motorbikes. They attacked him with knives, but he managed to escape, said the police.

Nishal informed his father about this incident, who complained to Kasimedu police station. An hour later, a gang hurled a petrol bomb at Sathyanarayanan’s house. They missed the mark and it fell outside his neighbour’s house. Nobody was injured, the police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the same gang was involved in both incidents. The police said during the Vinayakar Chaturthi celebrations in 2021, a clash broke out between Nishal and a local gang. They suspect the latest incident was a result of the earlier clash. A probe is underway.

