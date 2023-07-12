Home Cities Chennai

Keen to know about quinoa?

Quinoa seeds provide the required amount of fibre and protein which your body needs to undertake daily activities.

Published: 12th July 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Protein: 8 grams Fibre: 5 grams Calories: 222

By Lydia Manohar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: How convenient is it to have several nutrients and its advantages packed in a single seed? Quinoa, a versatile seed, satisfies all your needs, including those for disease free health, good skin, hair growth and fitness enthusiasts. Bala Prassana, chief dietitian at Mehta Hospital, Chennai, explains the significance of quinoa seeds and ways to add into our diet. 

“Quinoa seeds are known for their multipurpose,” says Bala. “Protein, fibre, folate, copper, vitamins, antioxidants, zinc, magnesium and other nutrients are abundant in them. Quinoa seeds provide the required amount of fibre and protein which your body needs to undertake daily activities. Consuming quinoa seeds regularly would maintain high energy levels.”

Benefits

  • Adding quinoa seeds to your diet helps with weight loss. 
  • The rise of sugar level is controlled as the glycemic index is less. 
  • Flavonoids, anti-inflammatory and antioxidants properties are present. 
  • Aids in the prevention of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes etc. 
  •  Since it is a gluten-free seed, everyone can consume it. 

Quinoa seeds have a minimal number of cons. “The only disadvantage I could think of is the price, it is slightly expensive. There are no serious drawbacks to consuming seeds,” says Bala.

Recipes 
You can incorporate quinoa seeds to any dish you prepare whether it has a sweet, spicy or sour flavour. One cup of quinoa can satiate you and keep you healthy.

Quinoa upma: Just like the usual upma, add quinoa instead of rava, to make it more healthier, add vegetable to your preferences.
Pulao: Substitute rice with quinoa which is more nutritious. 
Smoothie: Quinoa smoothie is the best choice for breakfast. To enhance the flavour, top it with nuts, fruits, curd or yogurt. 
Salad: Sprinkle quinoa seeds to add colour to chana dal salad with cucumbers, onions, olive oil. 
Desserts: Quinoa seeds are best used in puddings and pancakes. Add the seeds while preparing the batter. 
Soup: Add the seeds to the boiling vegetables to enjoy a protein-rich soup. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
quinoa quinoa seeds
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp