Keen to know about quinoa?

CHENNAI: How convenient is it to have several nutrients and its advantages packed in a single seed? Quinoa, a versatile seed, satisfies all your needs, including those for disease free health, good skin, hair growth and fitness enthusiasts. Bala Prassana, chief dietitian at Mehta Hospital, Chennai, explains the significance of quinoa seeds and ways to add into our diet.

“Quinoa seeds are known for their multipurpose,” says Bala. “Protein, fibre, folate, copper, vitamins, antioxidants, zinc, magnesium and other nutrients are abundant in them. Quinoa seeds provide the required amount of fibre and protein which your body needs to undertake daily activities. Consuming quinoa seeds regularly would maintain high energy levels.”

Benefits

Adding quinoa seeds to your diet helps with weight loss.

The rise of sugar level is controlled as the glycemic index is less.

Flavonoids, anti-inflammatory and antioxidants properties are present.

Aids in the prevention of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes etc.

Since it is a gluten-free seed, everyone can consume it.

Quinoa seeds have a minimal number of cons. “The only disadvantage I could think of is the price, it is slightly expensive. There are no serious drawbacks to consuming seeds,” says Bala.

Recipes

You can incorporate quinoa seeds to any dish you prepare whether it has a sweet, spicy or sour flavour. One cup of quinoa can satiate you and keep you healthy.

Quinoa upma: Just like the usual upma, add quinoa instead of rava, to make it more healthier, add vegetable to your preferences.

Pulao: Substitute rice with quinoa which is more nutritious.

Smoothie: Quinoa smoothie is the best choice for breakfast. To enhance the flavour, top it with nuts, fruits, curd or yogurt.

Salad: Sprinkle quinoa seeds to add colour to chana dal salad with cucumbers, onions, olive oil.

Desserts: Quinoa seeds are best used in puddings and pancakes. Add the seeds while preparing the batter.

Soup: Add the seeds to the boiling vegetables to enjoy a protein-rich soup.

