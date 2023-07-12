TN woman inspector threatens, extorts Rs 12.2 lakh from two doctors, suspended

Gautham Selvarajan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The inspector of Guduvanchery All Women Police Station (AWPS) was placed under suspension on Monday for allegedly threatening two doctors in Chengalpattu district in a Pocso case and extracting Rs 12.2 lakh bribe from them. A departmental inquiry has now been initiated against Magidha Anna Christie.

Magidha Anna Christie

According to sources, in the first week of July, a woman lodged a complaint at Guduvanchery AWPS saying a youth had kidnapped her minor daughter and had physical relationship with her. Police traced the pair and arrested the youth under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The girl was sent with her parents and the youth was remanded in judicial custody.

A few days later, the victim’s mother met police again and claimed that two doctors, a government doctor who runs a private clinic and a private doctor, had allegedly performed a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure on her daughter without informing her and sought police action.

A senior police officer said, “Acting on the complaint, Magidha visited the doctors for an inquiry. She then allegedly threatened them. She said that since it was illegal to perform a D&C procedure on a minor girl without informing her parents, she would leak the information to the press and tarnish their reputation if they did not pay her money. Even though both doctors denied performing the procedure, they paid a total of Rs 12,20,000 to Magidha due to her threats. The private doctor paid Rs 2,20,000 while the other doctor paid her Rs 10 lakh.”

A few days later, the doctors lodged a complaint to senior police officers about the incident. Inquiries revealed that the incident had taken place. On Monday, Tambaram police commissioner A Amalraj placed Magidha under suspension.

Incidentally, Magidha had assumed office only a month ago after former inspector of the station, Vijayalakshmi, was suspended for allegedly creating ruckus in an eatery and refusing to pay bill. Three women constables were also suspended in the incident.

