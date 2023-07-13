Home Cities Chennai

Additional funds utilised to develop Kilambakkam bus terminus: HR&CE Minister

The new bus terminus is being built at a cost of Rs 393.74 crore.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   As part of the Kilambakkam bus terminus project, the state government has spent an additional 25% funds to build stormwater drains, expand roads and build a new road linking Ayanambakkam with Kilambakkam, said Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority chairman and HR&CE Minister P K Sekarbabu.

The new bus terminus is being built at a cost of Rs 393.74 crore. The minister said the bus terminus is vulnerable during rains and the government is keen to ensure the commuters do not face any problems, by building stormwater drains. He also said the government has acquired forest land to build a road linking the terminus after it was found that the previous government implemented the scheme without any planning.

He also justified the government’s decision of reverting to the decision to get government approval for high-rise buildings (anything above 18.3m). Since the earlier GO lacked transparency, we reverted to the earlier scheme of things, he said.

The minister also reviewed works on 30 acres of land in Island Ground, where modern amenities like an open-air theatre, natural forest, exhibition halls and restaurants are coming up. He said that there are plans to build a stadium and a decision on it will be taken after a discussion with Chief Minister M K Stalin.

