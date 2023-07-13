Man hacked to death by gang in Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man who was hacked by a gang in Kancheepuram on Tuesday morning succumbed at the hospital during nighttime. The deceased, Boopalan from Annai Sathya Nagar in Orikkai ran a travel agency and was also involved in real estate.

On Tuesday morning, Boopalan dropped his son at school and was returning home on his two-wheeler. “At around 9 am, he was on the Uthiramerur Main Road when a gang of four men on two motorbikes waylaid him. He dropped the bike and started to run.

The gang chased Boopalan and hacked him with machetes. Boopalan managed to grab a machete and attacked one of the gang members,” said a police officer. The gang member identified as Selvam suffered injuries to his hand and undergoing treatment at a hospital, said the police.

Boopalan sustained injuries to his neck, shoulder and his face. The gang threatened the crowd and fled. Passersby informed the police and rushed Boopalan to Kancheepuram Government Hospital, from where he was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government College and Hospital, where he died. A special team has been formed to arrest the other gang members - Madan, Balaji and Nazeer.

Man stabs dad during fight with neighbour

Chennai: A 40-year-old man accidentally stabbed his father to death during a scuffle with a neighbour. Washermenpet police identified the deceased as Veeramuthu (63). On Tuesday, his son Kumar, allegedly ran over a pet cat of their neighbour. An argument broke out between the neighbour and Kumar. On hearing the commotion, Veeramuthu came out and intervened. When Kumar tried to stab the neighbour, Veeramuthu came in between them and got stabbed. ENS

