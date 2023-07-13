Passive adoption of Indies, a chance to become pet parents 

Home Cities Chennai

Adoption drive

Animal lovers with a puppy during a pet adoption drive in Chennai. (Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)

By Sharannya Bajoria
Express News Service

CHENNAI : If you have been unable to become a pet-parent because you are not in a position to take on the responsibility of a pet at home, then passive adoption maybe the path for you. Passive adoption will allow you to sponsor a shelter’s resident pet, by paying for their food, medication, and other necessities. In return, you will receive regular updates about them, and can even visit them to spend time, whenever you like.

If you’re considering passive-adoption, there are a few things to keep in mind starting with ensuring that you choose a reliable shelter that takes proper care of its animals. Furthermore you should keep in mind that legal risks may arise, as there may not be a formal contract unlike active adoption. Lastly, you have to be certain that you will be able to pay the required charges someone’s life depends on you.

Some of the benefits are
1.    You are not required to pay legal adoption charges and will not have to purchase any extra supplies required for your pet, thus making it less expensive.
2. You could potentially save their life if they have been rescued by a shelter that does not have the funds to provide them with the help they require.
3. You will still have the opportunity to be a pet parent despite the pre-existing circumstances.
While passive adoption may not be as hands-on as taking in a stray animal as a pet, it can still make a significant difference in the lives of these animals.
 

