Power cut in parts of Chennai on July 14

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on July 14, said Tangedco in a statement. Here are the details:

TAMBARAM: SITHALAPAKKAM Noothencherry, Vengaivasal, Velavan Nagar RAJAKILPAKKAM Venkataraman Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar PAMMAL Annai Therasa Street, Kamarajapuram, EB Colony, Shankar Nagar, Adam Nagar, Moovendar Nagar KOVILAMBAKKAM Veeramani Nagar, Nanmangalam, Manikandan Nagar, Kulaikarai Street, Sathya Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Medavakkam Main Road TNSCB Nookampalayam, Valluvar Nagar, Vivekanandhar Nagar.

PORUR: Rabit Nagar, Sakthi Avenue, Kundrathur Road KOVOOR Srinivasa Nagar, Madha Nagar, Thangam Avenue, Balaji Nagar, Kollachery, Poosanikulam, Subulaxmi Nagar, Kothandam Nagar SRMC Mahalakshmi Nagar, Officer Colony, Thirumurugan Nagar.

VYASARPDI: Industrial Estate, Market Street, EH Road, Sastri Nagar, Vyasar Nagar, Pudhu Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Sathyamurthy Nagar, Samiyarthottam, Sharma Nagar.

REDHILLS: Threethakaranpattu, Bhavani nagar, Naravarikuppam, Redhills.

IT CORRIDOR: THORAIPAKKAM Anna Street, MGR Street, Rangasamy Street, Eswaran Salai.

ADYAR: All areas fed from RA Puram, Thiruvanmiyur and Kottivakkam substations.

KK NAGAR: All areas fed from PT Rajansalai, Arumbakkam, Virugambakkam, Alwar thiru nagar and Kodambakkam substations.

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on July 14, said Tangedco in a statement. Here are the details: TAMBARAM: SITHALAPAKKAM Noothencherry, Vengaivasal, Velavan Nagar RAJAKILPAKKAM Venkataraman Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar PAMMAL Annai Therasa Street, Kamarajapuram, EB Colony, Shankar Nagar, Adam Nagar, Moovendar Nagar KOVILAMBAKKAM Veeramani Nagar, Nanmangalam, Manikandan Nagar, Kulaikarai Street, Sathya Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Medavakkam Main Road TNSCB Nookampalayam, Valluvar Nagar, Vivekanandhar Nagar. PORUR: Rabit Nagar, Sakthi Avenue, Kundrathur Road KOVOOR Srinivasa Nagar, Madha Nagar, Thangam Avenue, Balaji Nagar, Kollachery, Poosanikulam, Subulaxmi Nagar, Kothandam Nagar SRMC Mahalakshmi Nagar, Officer Colony, Thirumurugan Nagar. VYASARPDI: Industrial Estate, Market Street, EH Road, Sastri Nagar, Vyasar Nagar, Pudhu Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Sathyamurthy Nagar, Samiyarthottam, Sharma Nagar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); REDHILLS: Threethakaranpattu, Bhavani nagar, Naravarikuppam, Redhills. IT CORRIDOR: THORAIPAKKAM Anna Street, MGR Street, Rangasamy Street, Eswaran Salai. ADYAR: All areas fed from RA Puram, Thiruvanmiyur and Kottivakkam substations. KK NAGAR: All areas fed from PT Rajansalai, Arumbakkam, Virugambakkam, Alwar thiru nagar and Kodambakkam substations.