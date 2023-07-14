52-year-old cheats woman & rapes her minor sister, held in Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man was arrested by Kancheepuram police for cheating a woman with a false promise of marriage and raping her minor sister.

The accused Kumar (name changed) from Orikkai in Kancheepuram district owns a textile shop. Police said he is married and has two children, aged 20 and 23. “For the past 11 years, Kumar was in a relationship with an employee. He had promised to marry her,” said a senior police officer.

The police said for the past month, Kumar was raping the woman’s minor sister. He had threatened the minor girl not to inform her sister about it and also threatened to terminate her sister from the job.

However, on Tuesday, the woman saw Kumar with the minor girl. Based on her complaint, Kancheepuram All Women Police Station (AWPS) registered a case and arrested Kumar. He was booked under POCSO Act and Women Harassment Act.

