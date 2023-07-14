Home Cities Chennai

52-year-old cheats woman & rapes her minor sister, held in Kancheepuram

A 52-year-old man was arrested by Kancheepuram police for cheating a woman with a false promise of marriage and raping her minor sister.

Published: 14th July 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 52-year-old man was arrested by Kancheepuram police for cheating a woman with a false promise of marriage and raping her minor sister.

The accused Kumar (name changed) from Orikkai in Kancheepuram district owns a textile shop. Police said he is married and has two children, aged 20 and 23. “For the past 11 years, Kumar was in a relationship with an employee. He had promised to marry her,” said a senior police officer.

The police said for the past month, Kumar was raping the woman’s minor sister. He had threatened the minor girl not to inform her sister about it and also threatened to terminate her sister from the job.
However, on Tuesday, the woman saw Kumar with the minor girl. Based on her complaint, Kancheepuram All Women Police Station (AWPS) registered a case and arrested Kumar. He was booked under POCSO Act and Women Harassment Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kancheepuram police
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp