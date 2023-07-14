Home Cities Chennai

Chennai may receive rainfall for the next three days

Published: 14th July 2023 06:51 AM

August, this year, recorded minimal rainfall in the last 14 years. (Photo | Express)

Representational image (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai has a good chance of rain on any of the days before July 17. As per the weather bulletin, sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lighting is likely to occur in some areas.

Three weather stations in Villupuram district received rains in excess of 20 cm, of which BASL Manampoondi station registered a record rainfall of 27 cm. Weather bloggers say slow moving thunderstorms has resulted in the rainfall. The met office said light to moderate rainfall is likely till this weekend. Weather blogger K Srikanth said slow moving thunderstorms will continue to bring rains. 

