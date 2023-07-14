Dalit youth summoned by police in Chennai for questioning dies shortly after he was let off: Report

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old Dalit youth died on Thursday hours after he was released from detention by the MGR Nagar police in Chennai.

The victim has been identified as Sridhar. He is survived by his wife and 11-month-old daughter, according to a report.

Sridhar was a sanitation worker. He was summoned for questioning on July 12 in connection with a theft case.

The News Minute quoted Sridhar's mother Meena as saying that after the police inquiry on Thursday, her son was vomiting and foaming, following which his wife Manju had rushed him to a hospital.

“When he was brought back from the hospital, at home he was vomiting. I hadn’t closely inspected him to confirm if there were external injuries or not."

The post-mortem was conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital and Sridhar’s body was handed over to his family.

The family is awaiting the post-mortem report.

