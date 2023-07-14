Man dies after questioning by police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man who was taken in for questioning by the police in connection with a house burglary case on Thursday morning, died a few hours after he was let go. Police identified the deceased as M Sridhar, a history-sheeter, who has nine cases pending against him.

Police said he was sent home after questioning. “He went home and complained of chest pain and uneasiness. He was rushed to the ESI Hospital, where he was prescribed medicines and sent home. In the afternoon, after he complained of chest pain again he was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead,” said a senior police officer. Police said Sridhar was brought in for questioning after CCTV footage showed him moving suspiciously near a burglary spot last week. A probe is on.

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man who was taken in for questioning by the police in connection with a house burglary case on Thursday morning, died a few hours after he was let go. Police identified the deceased as M Sridhar, a history-sheeter, who has nine cases pending against him. Police said he was sent home after questioning. “He went home and complained of chest pain and uneasiness. He was rushed to the ESI Hospital, where he was prescribed medicines and sent home. In the afternoon, after he complained of chest pain again he was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead,” said a senior police officer. Police said Sridhar was brought in for questioning after CCTV footage showed him moving suspiciously near a burglary spot last week. A probe is on.