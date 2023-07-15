19-year-old college student run over by MTC bus in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student was run over by an MTC bus, which he was trying to board, near the Koyambedu bus stand on Thursday evening. The police suspect the bus started moving before the boy could fully board the bus and due to the sudden movement, he could have slipped and fallen. The bus driver has been detained for questioning.

Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police identified the victim as E Surya of Pulianthope, a third-year BCom student at a private college in Koyambedu. He used to commute to college by MTC bus. On Thursday evening, after classes, he was heading home.

When MTC bus (48C) arrived at the Koyambedu bus stand, people made a dash for it, hoping to make it into the already crowded bus. Surya too made a run for it and managed to get on the footboard. But, before he could regain his balance, the bus allegedly moved. Due to the sudden movement, Surya lost his grip and fell and came under the rear wheels.

A police officer said, “We suspect he slipped and fell on the road. Before he could react, the rear wheels of the bus ran over him and he died on the spot.” On information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is on. “We have detained bus driver, Venkatesan for questioning,” said the police.

Docs remove 2-inch nail from man’s head

Chennai: Doctors at Rela Hospital performed a complex neurosurgery on a 23-year-old daily wage labourer, who presented with a two-inch nail embedded in the back of his head. While at work, he suddenly had an intense pain at the back of his neck and there was blood. His coworkers explained to him that he was accidentally struck by a nail from a nail gun being used by a coworker, who was doing carpentry work. The nail was removed after drilling around the nail to create space. The patient was discharged A day after surgery and he is now back to work. ENS

