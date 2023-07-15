Debt-ridden couple end life in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Burdened by heavy debts and allegedly harassed by moneylenders, a couple in their 40s died by suicide in Chitlapakkam on Thursday evening, said the police.

The victims were identified as Ponnudoss (48) and his wife Jansi Rani (45). They were residing in Chitlapakkam with their two sons. Ponnudoss ran an automobile accessory parts shop and Jansi Rani was working as a school teacher, said the police. While the eldest son is in college, the younger son is in Class 9. “On Thursday evening, the eldest son picked up his brother from school and returned home. Once inside, they found their parents unconscious,” said a senior police officer.

Based on their information, Chitlapakkam police registered a case and sent the bodies to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. After a preliminary investigation, police said Ponnudoss had borrowed money from several people for high-interest rates for his business. He had also borrowed money under his wife’s name and the total borrowed amount was Rs 1 crore, said the police. Police suspect the couple took the extreme step due to repeated calls from the lenders. An investigation is underway.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available in TamilNadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

