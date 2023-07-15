Man kills father for taunting him about being jobless in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man in his early 20s allegedly beat his father to death with a cricket bat in Ekkatuthangal on Thursday night. According to the police, the man identified as Jabarish committed the crime because he was angry over his father’s taunts about him being jobless.

Police said the deceased, Balasubramani, was working in a private company and used to come home inebriated every day. He lived with his wife, son and daughter. “On Thursday, he allegedly picked an argument with his son Jabarish. Jabarish who finished college a couple of years ago has been searching for jobs since,” said a senior police officer.

The taunts angered Jabarish, and he attacked his father with a cricket bat and bricks. His mother and sister tried to stop him, but in vain, said the police. Balasubramani fell unconscious and Jabarish fled. An ambulance crew declared Balasubramani dead. Based on the information, Guindy police registered a case and sent Balasubramani’s body to the Royapettah Government Hospital for postmortem.

Jabarish surrendered before the police on Friday.

