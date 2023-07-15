TN's Paper Thundugal crafts is piecing together presents of peace

Archita Raghu By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: From soy-wax-scented candles in sea shells and corn-husk flowers to Hogwarts-themed goodies, and bookmarks tailored to the tastes of tea lovers, city-based Paper Thundugal crafts customised gift boxes, each tidbit filled with love. For those looking to gift experiences or a trip down memory lane to their dear ones, this firm — founded by textile designer Varsha S who hails from Komarapalayam in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal — has your back.

Extra classic yellow postcards and a marram pen — reminiscent of our childhood — sit neatly inside specially-curated boxes. Deceptively simple, these postcards intend to jolt the receiver into writing out their feelings on this postcard and spread the joy of gifting. Explaining the chain reaction, Varsha says, “Every concept starts from a paper and a pen. Only when you put down things in black and white, will it come alive in real life…We all live in a busy world where we don’t have time for valuable moments... So, I put one extra card in the box and then another pen so that you can write that postcard and send it to someone else so there’s sharing of love.”

Aptly titled ‘happy packets’, these gifts hope to spark a smile on the face of the receiver. “I call them ‘happy packets’ because when receivers open it and start exploring, they will enjoy the box as a space for the next 10 minutes. The packets have always made people smile. Whoever is receiving the box, regardless of its value, money spent, or however simple, I want that one smile on the receiver’s face,” says the designer.

Lockdown project

Paper Thundugal began as a lockdown project reviving postcards and gifting nostalgia. “Everybody loves gifting but the million dollar question is what do we gift? During Covid, I wanted to send some nice, feel-good things to my friends and family. While thinking, everybody said they used to receive letters but now they don’t. So I started with letters, and began sending small gifts, which made them create more stories and share more stories with their loved ones,” explains Varsha, adding that it was an organic process that started from home.

The entrepreneur recalls her first few packages to well-wishers and close ones began with hand-embroidered masks tailored to the personality of each friend. Now, in 2023, the business, which turned three recently — run by the one-woman-army — has branched out into corporate gifting, sustainable dolls that can double as phone holders, and providing postcard workshops to children. For weddings, birthdays, and festivals like Deepavali and Christmas — the firm has gift boxes ready for every season. Each box, which starts at `500, caters to five senses like touch, smell, etc.

According to the founder, she ropes in clusters and NGOs to source fabrics or products consciously and design items ethically, rather than giving them to any more mass-produced company. “When I started working with exports and clusters, I felt that not just the sale aspect but the whole thing should be a happy process for people who are making it for us also. They also have been doing it for a living, and they should not be sucked out to make this regardless, of whatever the product is.” For Paper Thundugal, sustainability is not just paper bags but also reused and repurposed plastic bags. Using whatever you have to the best and to the most of it is sustainability, adds Varsha.

Recalling a unique box when the firm started, Varsha says architect Thirupurasundari Sevvel had reached out in 2020 for a gift box for the now-deceased author and Padma Shri-winning artist Manohar Devadoss for his birthday. “For him, we made a tactile gift box where we included elements of his favorite songs, his words, and how people love to refer to him. We had tactile butterfly cards with writings. I am not an expert with Braille but I wrote it in English in such a way (it would make sense) to the person seeing it and one reading it. That was one beautiful creation that I enjoyed a lot,” she says.

None of Varsha’s gift boxes have a standard template. “That is the specialty, I’m open to options and if I’m going to explore something then you will see it in my work,” laughs the designer.

Follow Varsha on Instagram: @paper.thundugal

