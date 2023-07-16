IT firm boss forges IDs to get Rs 1 crore loans, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City Police on Friday arrested the director of a small IT firm who lured several people including software engineers into fraudulent loan schemes and misused their Aadhaar and PAN details to obtain loans from banks and finance companies for personal gains. The accused, M Lakshmi Narayanan of Velachery, was the director of Techtilt Info Solutions and was also operating two other firms - SLN Enterprises and Sri Sai Balaji Enterprises, police said.

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing under Central Crime Branch (CCB) had recently registered a case on receiving a complaint from Ashwin Kumar, which stated that the accused enticed him and several others with lucrative investments yielding profits. However, there was no return on investments after which the victims approached the city police. “Lakshmi Narayanan obtained pay slips, Aadhaar and PAN of the victims under false pretences. He then proceeded to forge their signatures on loan application forms, which were submitted to various private banks and finance firms,” an officer said.

Lakshmi Narayanan managed to secure loans totalling to Rs 1.08 crore and it was deposited into the bank accounts of SLN Enterprises and Sri Sai Balaji Enterprises, police investigations reveal. Police found out that apart from false promises of high profits, he also lured victims with the prospect of obtaining home and business loans. Additionally, it was uncovered that Narayanan targeted and cheated numerous students seeking admissions to medical, engineering and nursing colleges. He also collected their photographs, mark sheets and transfer certificates.

