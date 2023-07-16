Home Cities Chennai

Scamster held after woman kills self in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A week after a beauty parlour employee committed suicide after being conned and threatened by an Ivory Coast national, Chennai police arrested him from Delhi. He was brought to Chennai and sent to jail. The Secretariat Colony police tracked the suspect after a 21- year-old Ashwini, of Nammalvarpet, killed herself fearing that she would be arrested by the international police team. The arrested, Moussa, 30, of Bamba, Cote d’Ivoire, who came to Delhi in December 2022, befriended Ashwini through Instagram. After faking that he was in love with her, he informed her that he had sent a gift parcel.

Later, she received another call from a person claiming to be a customs officer and that a parcel containing foreign currency was delivered in her name. He demanded she pay Rs 45,000 to receive the parcel. Following this, Ashwini transferred Rs 25,000 in two instalments and then ended her life. Based on the complaint from her father Sudhakar, 44, the police registered a case and tracked the money trail.

