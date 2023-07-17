A fun rally on four wheels, with family

Sonu M Kothari By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A perfect Sunday for families often involves going on long drives across the city. The Indian oil Duchess Treasure Hunt Car Rally, organised by The Duchess Club, had just that for its participants. To support women driving cars, the club in its 23rd edition of the rally had the most number of entries, 120 participants registering for the event.

Along with it, the club came up with a new category— family category — where a participatory team can also be a family. Earlier, the focus was on women and their involvement. “Today is all about fun, safe driving and at the same time, it’s about women’s friendship, the bonding that they have. Everyone looks forward to this day,” said Nina Reddy, founder of The Duchess Club.

The event flagged off from the Savera Hotel at 8 am. The parking lot wore a colourful look with people dressed up as Gabbar from Sholay to MGR as the theme for this year’s rally was CINEMA! CINEMA!!!. “This is a women’s rally. A rally not for competition’s sake, but for the celebration, carnival, bonding and togetherness that we get to experience here. That is when the spirit goes high,” said Camila, who dressed up as a character from Charlie’s Angels.

The cars were flagged off by actress Aruna Gupta. “This event is more like a get-together as a family. We see each other in the physical world but conversations happen online. Earlier, at least for asking routes we used to talk to people but now even that is one click away on Google Map,” she said.

A first-time participant, Usha shared, “I just came to see what’s happening. I am very excited for the hunt because I have never participated in something like this before. I am very curious to see how it plays out.” Meanwhile, the fun brings Rajshri, a fourth time participant, back every year. “It gets better every year. It’s like a party at 8 on a Sunday morning,” she said.

The participants were to drive 50 km, stopping at iconic places like the LIC building or the Higginbothams book store as part of the treasure hunt. The teams were marked on driving within limits, not exceeding 40 kmph, having their seat belt on and finding the locations. “Sundays are not meant to be at home and having breakfasts in bed but are for the family to come together and spend some time with each other to create memories. This event is such,” said Rathish Kumar, GM, (HR), Savera Hotel.

The Duchess Club is one of the clubs that has been organising a rally focussed on women. “We have singing, dancing and music around, this is the kick of it... More and more people want to take part as this is not only a time-distance rally, but also a fun treasure hunt,” said Nina, adding that the opportunities women have now are vast than it was twenty years ago and urged women to believe in themselves.

