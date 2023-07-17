Home Cities Chennai

A fun rally on four wheels, with family

The Indian oil Duchess Treasure Hunt Car Rally was organised by The Duchess Club.

Published: 17th July 2023 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

The rally was flagged off by actress Aruna Gupta in the presence of Nina Reddy, founder of The Duchess Club

By Sonu M Kothari
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A perfect Sunday for families often involves going on long drives across the city. The Indian oil Duchess Treasure Hunt Car Rally, organised by The Duchess Club, had just that for its participants. To support women driving cars, the club in its 23rd edition of the rally had the most number of entries, 120 participants registering for the event.

Along with it, the club came up with a new category— family category — where a participatory team can also be a family. Earlier, the focus was on women and their involvement. “Today is all about fun, safe driving and at the same time, it’s about women’s friendship, the bonding that they have. Everyone looks forward to this day,” said Nina Reddy, founder of The Duchess Club. 

The event flagged off from the Savera Hotel at 8 am. The parking lot wore a colourful look with people dressed up as Gabbar from Sholay to MGR as the theme for this year’s rally was CINEMA! CINEMA!!!. “This is a women’s rally. A rally not for competition’s sake, but for the celebration, carnival, bonding and togetherness that we get to experience here. That is when the spirit goes high,” said Camila, who dressed up as a character from Charlie’s Angels.

The cars were flagged off by actress Aruna Gupta. “This event is more like a get-together as a family. We see each other in the physical world but conversations happen online. Earlier, at least for asking routes we used to talk to people but now even that is one click away on Google Map,” she said. 

A first-time participant, Usha shared, “I just came to see what’s happening. I am very excited for the hunt because I have never participated in something like this before. I am very curious to see how it plays out.” Meanwhile, the fun brings Rajshri, a fourth time participant, back every year. “It gets better every year. It’s like a party at 8 on a Sunday morning,”  she said.

The participants were to drive 50 km, stopping at iconic places like the LIC building or the Higginbothams book store as part of the treasure hunt. The teams were marked on driving within limits, not exceeding 40 kmph, having their seat belt on and finding the locations. “Sundays are not meant to be at home and having breakfasts in bed but are for the family to come together and spend some time with each other to create memories. This event is such,” said Rathish Kumar, GM, (HR), Savera Hotel. 

The Duchess Club is one of the clubs that has been organising a rally focussed on women. “We have singing, dancing and music around, this is the kick of it... More and more people want to take part as this is not only a time-distance rally, but also a fun treasure hunt,” said Nina, adding that the opportunities women have now are vast than it was twenty years ago and urged women to believe in themselves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Duchess Club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp