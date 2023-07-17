Know your city: Siva temple with an important Chola inscription

Chithra Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ancient and historic village called Arpakkam near Kanchipuram, is home to two little-known temples, one for Siva and the other for Vishnu. The Siva shrine, called Thiruvalishwara (Valishwara), belongs to the later Chola times, having been constructed in the reign of Emperor Rajadhiraja Chola II (1166-1182 AD). Rajadhiraja II, a descendent of Vikrama Chola, was chosen by Rajaraja Chola II (1146-1172 AD) to be his successor till the latter’s infant sons were old enough to ascend the throne. Rajadhiraja II was co-ruler with Rajaraja II for six years.

The present entrance to the Valishwara temple is on the south, but since the dvajastambham (flag-post), bali-pitham and Nandi are on the east, it is perhaps likely that the original entrance was in that direction. The spacious outer enclosure (prakaram) has sanctums for Ganesha, and Shanmukha flanked by Valli and Devasena with the elephant in front as the vahana (vehicle) instead of the peacock.

Photos: Chithra Madhavan

The main sanctum facing east, enshrines the Swayambhu (self-manifested) Siva Linga worshipped now as Valishwara, and in ancient times known as Thir-Irameshvarattu Devar. This principal shrine is apsidal (gajaprishta in Samskrit) in shape, meaning that the back (prishta) looks like a gaja (elephant) and has devakoshtas (niches) on the outer walls for Ganesha, Dakshinamurti, Vishnu, Brahma and Durga. The large mandapa, which leads to the main sanctum houses the south-facing shrine for Parvati, worshipped as Tripurasundari and Nallazhagi, belonging to a later date.

This temple is known for its Chola inscriptions, particularly an important epigraph of the fifth regnal year of Rajadhiraja II (1171 AD), etched on the wall of the gajaprishta sanctum. This stone record provides plenty of information about the troubles the Cholas had to face from the Pandyas and the ruler of Lanka during the time of Rajaraja II and Rajadhiraja II.

It states that a Chola feudatory named Edirilisola Sambuvarayan, father of Pillai Pallavarayan, the then Chola army commander, who wanted his son to win the war for the Cholas against the Pandyas who were aided by the Lankan army, went to a holy man called Umapati Deva, alias Jnana Siva Deva (Svami Devar) from Gauda Desa (roughly corresponding to present-day West Bengal) to protect and help his son.

The Chola army having succeeded in its efforts against the enemies, Sambuvarayan gave the village of Arpakkam to the Svami who in turn, distributed the income from the village among his relatives. A Vijayanagara inscription of the reign Vira Harihara (1377-1404 AD) dated 1381 AD is also found here. All the inscriptions are in Tamil.

According to some scholars, Edirilisola Sambuvarayan constructed this Siva temple in Arpakkam and the deity was called Tiru-Iramesvarattu-devar (God of Rameshwaram) because the Rameshwaram temple had been damaged by the enemies of the Cholas. It has been suggested that Tiruramesvaram changed to Thiruviramesvaram which again became Tiruvalishwara, the name by which the temple is now known.

Ancient geographical divisions

Arpakkam was located in Magaral Nadu, a subdivision of Eyil Kottam in Jayamkonda Chola Mandalam

CHENNAI: The ancient and historic village called Arpakkam near Kanchipuram, is home to two little-known temples, one for Siva and the other for Vishnu. The Siva shrine, called Thiruvalishwara (Valishwara), belongs to the later Chola times, having been constructed in the reign of Emperor Rajadhiraja Chola II (1166-1182 AD). Rajadhiraja II, a descendent of Vikrama Chola, was chosen by Rajaraja Chola II (1146-1172 AD) to be his successor till the latter’s infant sons were old enough to ascend the throne. Rajadhiraja II was co-ruler with Rajaraja II for six years. The present entrance to the Valishwara temple is on the south, but since the dvajastambham (flag-post), bali-pitham and Nandi are on the east, it is perhaps likely that the original entrance was in that direction. The spacious outer enclosure (prakaram) has sanctums for Ganesha, and Shanmukha flanked by Valli and Devasena with the elephant in front as the vahana (vehicle) instead of the peacock. Photos: Chithra MadhavanThe main sanctum facing east, enshrines the Swayambhu (self-manifested) Siva Linga worshipped now as Valishwara, and in ancient times known as Thir-Irameshvarattu Devar. This principal shrine is apsidal (gajaprishta in Samskrit) in shape, meaning that the back (prishta) looks like a gaja (elephant) and has devakoshtas (niches) on the outer walls for Ganesha, Dakshinamurti, Vishnu, Brahma and Durga. The large mandapa, which leads to the main sanctum houses the south-facing shrine for Parvati, worshipped as Tripurasundari and Nallazhagi, belonging to a later date.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This temple is known for its Chola inscriptions, particularly an important epigraph of the fifth regnal year of Rajadhiraja II (1171 AD), etched on the wall of the gajaprishta sanctum. This stone record provides plenty of information about the troubles the Cholas had to face from the Pandyas and the ruler of Lanka during the time of Rajaraja II and Rajadhiraja II. It states that a Chola feudatory named Edirilisola Sambuvarayan, father of Pillai Pallavarayan, the then Chola army commander, who wanted his son to win the war for the Cholas against the Pandyas who were aided by the Lankan army, went to a holy man called Umapati Deva, alias Jnana Siva Deva (Svami Devar) from Gauda Desa (roughly corresponding to present-day West Bengal) to protect and help his son. The Chola army having succeeded in its efforts against the enemies, Sambuvarayan gave the village of Arpakkam to the Svami who in turn, distributed the income from the village among his relatives. A Vijayanagara inscription of the reign Vira Harihara (1377-1404 AD) dated 1381 AD is also found here. All the inscriptions are in Tamil. According to some scholars, Edirilisola Sambuvarayan constructed this Siva temple in Arpakkam and the deity was called Tiru-Iramesvarattu-devar (God of Rameshwaram) because the Rameshwaram temple had been damaged by the enemies of the Cholas. It has been suggested that Tiruramesvaram changed to Thiruviramesvaram which again became Tiruvalishwara, the name by which the temple is now known. Ancient geographical divisions Arpakkam was located in Magaral Nadu, a subdivision of Eyil Kottam in Jayamkonda Chola Mandalam