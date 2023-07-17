Three shops sink during SWD work at Chintadripet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three shops were damaged during stormwater drain (SWD) work in Chintadripet on Sunday morning. The police said nobody was injured and the goods inside the shops were not damaged.

After the incident, corporation officials rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries. The police said the strengthening work of the buildings was underway.

Stormwater drain work is underway at Arunachalam Street in Chintadripet for the past few days. Due to the work, roads have been dug up in the area to lay the pipes. On Sunday morning, portions of three shops sunk into the ground and their shutters broke. On hearing the commotion, the workers and others gathered at the spot.

On information, Chintadripet police rushed to the spot. They conducted inquiries and found that nobody was injured or trapped under the debris. A police officer said, “The corporation officials arrived on the scene and started clearing the debris. Procedures to strengthen the buildings are being carried out. The properties inside the shops have not been damaged.” The police said they have not booked a case.

