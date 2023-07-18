Breaking barriers, fashioning equality

Ilakiya Rani M By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a world where fashion is often associated with beauty standards, Prazzi D, a trans model, fashion designer, and full-time professor, is defying stereotypes and paving her own path in the fashion industry. With her indomitable spirit, she is set to represent India at the highly anticipated Miss Equality World 2023 pageant in Indonesia on August 11.

“This is my dream-come-true moment; to represent India at an international level. I am excited and emotional because I am going to carry the Indian flag. When I participate in India, I am only representing Prazzi as an individual but at the international level, I hold the responsibility to portray our nation in a positive light,” she shares.

Her ascent began after bagging the third runner-up spot at Miss Transqueen India 2023 pageant, held in April in Delhi. Supported by Rennai Rai, founder of MTQI, and Shaine Soni, her pageant coach and CEO of MTQI, Prazzi received the sponsorship and guidance she needed to compete on the international stage. In preparation for the event by taking care of her skin, exercising regularly and training for the question and answers round, Prazzi says, “We have to be in contact with the designers and also be aware of what is currently happening in the industry.” She is designing her own costume which will be based on the Tamil culture. And her gown will be designed by Purushu Arie who designs gender-neutral clothes. She also seeks collaborations with talented designers to showcase India’s rich fashion heritage.

Triumphing through turmoil

Prazzi’s journey to the international stage is one of determination and perseverance. Born in Coimbatore, Prazzi faced discrimination from an early age. “I didn’t have a normal childhood like others. I was always told I was different, but I couldn’t understand why. I felt feminine,” she recalls. At the age of 14, unable to bear the discrimination from her own family, she left her home and went to Mumbai, unaware of the term ‘trans’ at that time. She found herself navigating a harsh world with limited support. Her grit and determination helped her survive. Though she wanted to proclaim to the world that she was a woman, she wasn’t able to. “As I didn’t get any education, I was even forced to beg for survival,” she adds.

Seeking education and a brighter future, Prazzi found refuge in Tiruppur, where a government school teacher, Sumathi, supported her in gaining an education at the age of 15. This propelled her to pursue her passion for design, leading her to join NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion in 2015. “After the three-year course, I didn’t get any job and so I came to Chennai. I was rejected for being a trans person. More than my skill, the way I looked was important to employers. After 30 rejections, I got a chance to work as a professor in DOT School of Design in 2020.”

As a professor, Prazzi found her calling to empower others through education. “Teaching was not initially my plan, but when the opportunity arose, I saw it as a temporary means of survival. However, it transformed into something more profound. I realised that I had the power to normalise perceptions and educate my students, fostering inclusivity and acceptance,” she shares. In an industry often defined by stereotypes, Prazzi advocates for self-expression and breaking free from rigid beauty standards. She believes that grooming oneself and portraying an authentic image is paramount.

Getting on the ramp

While balancing her teaching career, an interest in modelling took her to the ramps of small fashion shows. Soon she became the first runner-up at Miss Madarase India 2020 and Miss Chennai 2021. The fashion industry provides her with a platform where she can truly express herself and experience acceptance. “While walking the fashion runway, I feel proud and confident. No one can reject me on that platform. The applause I receive validated my self-respect,” she says.

Prazzi envisions a future where she continues to break barriers and support the community. Her aspirations include earning a PhD and becoming the principal of a design college, where she can mould the next generation. Additionally, she plans to establish her own brand, and provide clothing rentals, expand opportunities for photo shoots and everyday fashion needs.

She ends the conversation with encouraging words, “Believe in your journey, trust yourself, and love the process. Patience is the key and education is the source of empowerment. Stay updated with the industry, and choose your path wisely.”

