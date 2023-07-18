Techie kills wife, kid over suspected debt trouble in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old IT employee allegedly killed his wife and seven-year-old daughter. He later tried to die by suicide in the wee hours of Monday, said the police. The man identified as Aravind from Thazhambur on the OMR lived with his wife Sujitha (32) and daughter Aishwarya (7). Sujitha was also working, said the police.

“On Monday morning, relatives of Aravind tried to contact him on the phone, but he did not respond. After attempts to contact Sujitha also failed, they contacted their neighbours and asked them to check on the family,” said the police officer.

The neighbours who broke open the door found Sujitha and Aishwarya lying in a pool of blood on the bed. Aravind was also lying unconscious, said the police. The neighbours informed the ambulance and the crew declared the woman and the girl dead and rushed Aravind to a hospital.

Police said Aravind had debts to the tune of Rs 17 lakh. “We learned that Aravind played online games and spent on luxurious items,” said the police officer. Thazhambur police registered a case and sent the bodies to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. Aravind is admitted to the ICU.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available in TamilNadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

