Four held for swindling money in Chennai

Chennai cops with recovered gold jewellery weighing 412 sovereigns, Rs 32 lakh cash and some electronic gadgets. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF)-II Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested four people for misappropriation of funds, in separate cases. They recovered gold jewellery weighing 412 sovereigns and Rs 32 lakh in cash. Some electronic gadgets were also recovered.

In the first case, the arrested accused are Augustine Cyril and Robert Christopher. The police said Augustine Cyril was working as a senior accounting specialist at a private accounting firm.  Using his credentials, he allegedly created several false payment requests and swindled Rs 5 crore from the company’s customers between July 2022 and February 2023.

His friend Robin Christopher was also part of the operation. On information, a case was registered an investigation was started. Both men were arrested and the police recovered 215 sovereign gold jewellery, Rs 7.6 lakh in cash, one car, a two-wheeler, a laptop and two mobile phones.

In the second case, M Saranya (32) and R Pradeepa (36), were working in the accounts department of two companies owned by a pulse merchant. The police said the two women had swindled Rs 2.6 crore from the companies and transferred it to their friends’ accounts over 10 years.

The issue came to light when the owner found a discrepancy in the accounts. Based on his complaint, police started an inquiry and arrested the two women. The police recovered 197 sovereigns of gold jewellery, Rs 27.50 lakh in cash and three mobile phones from them.

