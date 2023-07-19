Perils of protein overload

Sonu M Kothari By

Express News Service

The news of an Indian-origin teen in the UK dying due to excessive consumption of protein shakes came as a shock to all those who are on a fitness journey. As per reports, the boy’s father had purchased protein shakes to help him build muscles. But is it advisable to start consuming protein supplements or shakes without consulting a dietician? Let’s find out.

Protein provides satiety. A meal without adequate protein can make one feel excessively hungry leading to weight gain. Protein plays an important role in building immunity and hence inadequate consumption results in the person falling sick often. Low protein intake has an impact even on one’s mood, and leads to muscle weakness and cramping.

According to the National Institute of Nutrition, protein intake is recommended based on age and weight. A one-year-old child, weighing at least 12 kg, requires 16 grams of protein. For a teenager, if the weight is around 50 kg, at least 55-60 grams of protein is required. “It is called a recommended dietary allowance for a normal person. A school student, sportsperson and geriatric person, all have separate recommendations,” says Reshma Aleem, a registered dietician. Let’s understand the sources, benefits, and risks of protein in the human body.

Natural sources

Individuals can be categorised as vegan, vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Vegans usually source their protein from pulses, lentils, peas, nuts and soya. “Consuming soaked, sprouted and germinated pulses results in good protein absorption and the nutrition factor increases,” says Reshma. Vegetarians consume everything that vegans do in addition to milk and milk products. Soya, almond milk, skimmed milk, rajma, channa and tofu are a few options. Non-vegetarians have all the options that vegans and vegetarians do along with chicken, fish, meat, eggs, etc. “Non-vegetarians have a variety to choose from and since there is no restriction, their protein intake increases,” she adds.

Apart from natural food sources, options like protein powders, readymade drinks, protein supplements used in hospitals (enteral protein) and protein bars are available in the market to increase protein consumption. Among them, the most sought-after is whey protein. “Whey is a good quality protein. It has better absorbability and helps in muscle strength. It usually costs higher because it is extracted from milk, isolated and then concentrated. Whey proteins are commercialised. They add emulsifiers for stability and branched amino acids so that it becomes a commercial ideal product for a person who works out,” says Reshma.

Seeking supplements

A mother complains that her son, without a doctor’s guidance, was consuming protein supplements for some time. He diligently followed it without any physical exercise hoping to get six-pack abs. Allegedly, he ended up with a gout condition. “If an individual is taking protein and not doing any physical activity then it’s not going to be of any use. The person may not be playing badminton or running a race or undertaking weight training to take so much protein,” points out Reshma.

If you are consuming protein supplements, you need to be aware of your medical condition. Reshma recommends checking for tolerance towards certain proteins and underlying diseases, as being unaware of those might cause liver or kidney issues.

A normal Indian consumes 35-40 grams of protein. A sudden increase, to around 100-150 grams, may make it difficult for the body to adapt and affects the kidneys. “Each disease is different. Each individual is different. One level (of protein) is not going to be the same for all,” she explains.

Protein consumption should be nil for those suffering from diseases such as urea cycle disorders or inborn errors from birth. In such cases, a protein-free formula has to be applied. Conditions like cancer, diabetes, PCOS and others require higher protein intake. Preethi Rahul, a registered dietician, says, for diseases like cancer, a higher level of protein is required, if not their muscles will deplete fast.

Each metabolic function and every cell of the body including hair, skin, and nails need protein. Without it the cells find it difficult to function. “Protein supplementation can strengthen hair and nails as it helps in the production of keratin. Also, amino acids help to produce collagen, strengthen the skin and add to the glow,” she says.

When a protein supplement is suggested, it has to be under the guidance of a doctor, dietician, or qualified nutritionist. Based on tests for liver function, renal function, sugar, BP, and lipid profile, protein consumption is structured. Supplements are prescribed only when one is not able to meet the required level of intake. “India is a protein-deficient country. Hence protein supplements help to bridge the protein gap in Indian diets,” says Preethi.

Consuming supplements without proper guidance can be harmful. “It may lead to overconsumption of protein, leading to wrong usage. For example, whey protein mixed with milk is not the right way to consume it ideally because a lot of effort has gone to separate whey from milk,” she adds.

Talking about the risks of overconsumption of protein, Reshma explains, “The first thing is high uric acid levels followed by a rise in creatinine. When it rises, the urine output might become less. That is when you consult a doctor or a dietician. If not, it becomes too late.”

Some of the other possible adverse effects associated with long-term high protein/high meat intake are renal issues due to the stress on the kidneys. It can affect the liver and heart as well. It can impact bone and calcium homeostasis.“For individuals, 0.8 to 1 gram is more than sufficient, irrespective of age. If active enough, this should work out. If inactive, the body requires 0.8 to 1 gram at least,” points out Reshma.

Details to look for when you buy protein supplements as per dieticians’ recommendations

Source of protein supplement

Amount/quantity of protein per serve:

While some products claim to be high in protein, they may not be high in protein (meeting at least 20% RDA of protein as per the recommendation of FSSAI)

Type of protein:

Is it milk or soy protein, and is it isolate/concentrate

Type of sweeteners used in these products



Any non-permitted food colours/preservatives

Whether or not tested by a food lab to certify that it’s a good brand of protein

Protein-rich food

Eggs: 90% of good quality protein

Chicken: 100g of chicken breast will give 23g of protein

100ml of thick dal:

6g of protein

200ml of almond milk: 6g of protein

For a teenager, if the weight is around 50 kg, at least 55-60 grams of protein is required. "It is called a recommended dietary allowance for a normal person. A school student, sportsperson and geriatric person, all have separate recommendations," says Reshma Aleem, a registered dietician. Let's understand the sources, benefits, and risks of protein in the human body. Natural sources Individuals can be categorised as vegan, vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Vegans usually source their protein from pulses, lentils, peas, nuts and soya. "Consuming soaked, sprouted and germinated pulses results in good protein absorption and the nutrition factor increases," says Reshma. Vegetarians consume everything that vegans do in addition to milk and milk products. Soya, almond milk, skimmed milk, rajma, channa and tofu are a few options. 