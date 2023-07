Power cut in parts of Chennai on July 20

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on July 20.

TAMBARAM: PALLIKARANAI Earikkarai, Periyarnagar, Manimegalai treet, Krishna nagar CHITLAPAKKAM Velachery main road, Dhanalakshmi nagar, Ganapathy colony RAJAKILPAKKAM Camp road, Madhakoil street, IOB colony TNSCB Venba avenue, TNHB colony, MGR street PAMMAL Venkateswara nagar, Andal nagar, ECTV nagar, Prem nagar, Gerugambakkam PALLAVARAM Bharathi nagar main road, Thulukanathammankoil street IAF Sudhanantha Bharathi street, Sarma street, Murugesan street MADAMBAKKAM Vengaivassal main road, Vishalakshi nagar, KK salai MEPZ Suburaya nagar, Thiruneermalai road, Mahalakshmi school.

KK NAGAR: All areas fed from PT Rajan salai, Arumbakkam, SAF Games village. Ramaswamy salai substations.

AVADI: PUZHAL Metro water, Central prision I to III, Jail quarters, Punitha Anthoniyar koil street, Redhills market, Redhills GNT road, Kamaraj nagar, MA nagar, Indira Gandhi salai.

AMBATTUR: Chinna colony. PKM Road, Prince Appartment THIRUVERKADU VGN Appartment, Sivan koil road, Sakthivel nagar, Koladi road TI CYCLE Ramapuram, Bazzar, MTH road, Annaisathya nagar, VGN Shanthi nagar.

GUINDY: Labour colony 1 to 4th street RAJBHAVANVelachery main road, Bharathiyar nagar, Narasingapuram NANGANALLUR MGR road, College road, Gandhi salai, Chruch street ADAMBAKKAM Telephone colony, Secretariat colonly, Ganesh nagar RAMAPURAM Nehru nagar, Kamarajar salai, Rajiv Gandhi nagar.

PORUR: BT nagar main road, Cholan nagar, Sabapathi nagar MANGADU Kundrathur main road, Velleswararkoil street, MGR nagar, Addison nagar, Balaji avenue KOVOOR Puthavedu, Moondramkattalai main road, Four road junction.

IT CORRIDOR: ETL Panchayat office, Thiruvalluvar nagar TARAMANI KPK nagar, Nehru nagar SIRUSERI OMR, Thalambur road.

ADYAR: 1st Avenue SSN, 1 to 9th Lane SSN KOTTIVAKKAM New colony, Raja garden, Srinivasapuram BESANT NAGAR RBI Quarters, Kakkan colony, Tiger Varthachariyar road, Customs colony INDIRA NAGAR CPW Quarters, L.B Road, Anand flat THIRUVANMIYUR Gandhi street, Valluvar street.

VYSARPADI CMBTT: V S Mani nagar, India Gate, Kandannagar, Ranga garden.

PONNERI: MADARPAKKAM kannambakkam, Eguvarpalayam, Senthilpakkam, Ramachandrapuram.

