The power in pomegranate seeds

Lydia Manohar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pomegranate seeds are well known for their skin benefits and for raising haemoglobin levels. There are many additional advantages to it. Just like the hundreds of granules inside the pomegranate fruit, there are numerous undiscovered advantages.

Dr Vinitha Krishnan, the chief clinical dietician, at SRM Institute of Medical Science, Chennai, gives us a thorough breakdown of the pomegranate seed’s nutritional benefits.

Health benefits

The entire fruit has magical benefits. The skin, pith, granules, and flowers can be consumed.

It contains polyphenols that have anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and antioxidant properties.

It aids in controlling inflammatory arthritis, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, oxidative stress and hyperglycemia.

Studies have shown that these seeds can reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer.

Oil can also be extracted from pomegranate seeds. It is rich in punicic acid which is absent in other fruits.

This oil is high in estrogen which can be given to menopausal women whose estrogen levels are low.

Studies prove that these seeds can protect us from UV and AV rays, therefore it is a skin cancer prevention.

It helps in the prevention of autoimmune diseases, rheumatoid arthritis in particular.

It also benefits dental health by strengthening gums and reducing the risk of tooth decay.

Limitations

Everyone can consume the seeds. It doesn’t have any harmful effects.

Initially, diabetic patients were advised not to consume excessive amount as it contains the properties of sugar like sucrose, glucose, and fructose. People with diabetes or chronic diseases should consult a dietician to know the appropriate amount to intake.

Recipe

Pomegranates can be incorporated into a variety of recipes like smoothies, fruit salads, juices, pudding, ice creams and so on.

Pomegranate salad

Add your preferred fruits to the salad. Add pomegranate seeds to the bowl.

Add a pinch of cumin powder, pepper, a few fresh mint leaves and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Add chopped cucumbers. Pour 1/2 cup of yogurt into the bowl.

Again add pomegranate seed over yogurt and top it with walnuts. Finally, toss all the ingredients together before serving.

Nutritional value

(per 100g)

Sugar: 14g

Fibre: 7g

Protein: 3g

