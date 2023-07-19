Work to lay sewer lines in Thalankuppam begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), under the watchful eyes of the police, laid underground sewage pipelines for a public toilet complex in Thalankuppam on Tuesday. The work began at around 9.30 am and carried on till the evening.

Work on laying a sewer pipeline for the toilet complex was put on hold due to opposition from a handful of dominant caste families from the adjoining Nettukuppam hamlet. They had opposed to laying of an underground sewage pipeline near their houses.

The corporation officials continued to engage with the people objecting to the work. A peace talk was held on Monday, in the presence of police officers and councillors. More than 60 police personnel were deployed in Thalankuppam on Tuesday morning to prevent any untoward incidents. “We anticipated some resistance, but the work went ahead peacefully,” a police officer told TNIE.

“During the peace talk, headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, we had requested cooperation from the locals. On Tuesday, a team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police kept an eye on the proceedings. The land through which the pipelines are being laid belongs to the government. So, any attempts to damage the pipeline would be dealt with severely,” he added.

A senior corporation official told TNIE, “We deployed adequate manpower to ensure that work is finished quickly. We have assured both sides of proper maintenance from our end.” “About 90% of the work was completed today. Officials have assured to complete the rest of the work by tomorrow. Till then police will be present in the area,” said a resident of Thalankuppam.

