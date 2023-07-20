Can’t adopt a stray? You can still paint a better tomorrow for them

Sharannya Bajoria By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you are an animal lover who is unable to adopt, here are a few ways to help in bettering the lives of the Indies.

Volunteer your time

Many shelters rely on volunteers to help with tasks such as walking dogs, socialising with cats, and assisting with adoption events.

Financial contributions

You can make a financial contribution to support stray animals by:

Donating to animal welfare organisations: Many local and national organisations work to provide food, shelter, medical care, and other resources to stray animals.

Supporting crowd-funding campaigns: You can also support crowd-funding campaigns that aim to raise funds for animal welfare organisations, these funds can truly impact the lives of the Indies.

While all this may help, adoption can change an Indie’s life forever. Thus, a few ways to spread adoption awareness are:

Sharing information on social media

Sharing stories, pictures, and videos of stray animals that need homes, along with information about the adoption process, can help in spreading awareness about adoption.

Organising adoption events

Collaborate with local animal welfare organisations to organise adoption events in your community, where potential adopters can meet and interact with stray animals.

Educating friends and family

Educate your friends and family about the benefits of adopting stray animals and the impact that adoption can have on the animal’s life. By raising awareness about the importance of adopting stray animals, we can help these animals find permanent homes and improve their overall well-being.

