Chennai man who posed as TTE and cheated ticketless passengers of money nabbed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for masquerading as a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) and collecting money from passengers by issuing fake tickets. The Government Railway Police derailed B Jithendra’s operation on Wednesday after receiving complaints from passengers.

He was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently duplicating documents).

“Based on the complaints, we inspected railway stations in the city. At the Central station on Wednesday, we saw a man in a TTE’s attire standing near the ticket counters, with a notepad and a seal. He was seen collecting money from passengers,” said a senior police officer.

On questioning, he confessed to conning people to eke out a living. He was immediately arrested.

Based on his confession, the police said Jithendra claimed that he lost his job two years ago and has been masquerading as a TTE ever since. He used to play dress up and con passengers at the Central, Egmore, Tambaram, Perambur and Velachery railway station.

When a passenger, who does not have a ticket, lands in his net, Jithendra would write down their names and age on a piece of paper and place a seal on it, to make it look official. He would then ask the passengers to pay the ticket fare and show it to the TTE on the train. By the time passengers realise that they had been conned, it would be too late and they would face the wrath of the original TTE on board the train.

The police seized Jithendra’s notepad and the seal. Further probe is on.

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for masquerading as a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) and collecting money from passengers by issuing fake tickets. The Government Railway Police derailed B Jithendra’s operation on Wednesday after receiving complaints from passengers. He was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently duplicating documents). “Based on the complaints, we inspected railway stations in the city. At the Central station on Wednesday, we saw a man in a TTE’s attire standing near the ticket counters, with a notepad and a seal. He was seen collecting money from passengers,” said a senior police officer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On questioning, he confessed to conning people to eke out a living. He was immediately arrested. Based on his confession, the police said Jithendra claimed that he lost his job two years ago and has been masquerading as a TTE ever since. He used to play dress up and con passengers at the Central, Egmore, Tambaram, Perambur and Velachery railway station. When a passenger, who does not have a ticket, lands in his net, Jithendra would write down their names and age on a piece of paper and place a seal on it, to make it look official. He would then ask the passengers to pay the ticket fare and show it to the TTE on the train. By the time passengers realise that they had been conned, it would be too late and they would face the wrath of the original TTE on board the train. The police seized Jithendra’s notepad and the seal. Further probe is on.