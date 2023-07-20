Mathur sewage plant in Chennai leaves locals gasping for air

Sai Sarvesh By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Mathur in the Manali zone are having a tough time putting up with the continuous stench and potential health hazards due to the sewage pumping station located on Mathur's 3rd main road.

The sewage pumping station which has a capacity of 2.5 MLD is overwhelmed, said locals. Mathur MMDA People’s welfare association members have been raising complaints for the past three months, but to no avail, they said.

“The pumping station which was built 28 years ago is visited by at least 50 lorries daily. The unhygienic condition in the area is taking a toll on the health of people and many have developed wheezing and skin disease. As a temporary measure, the officials have now offered to close the wells and set up pipes to get the fumes out,” said Rajarajan, head of TNHB colony resident and consumer protection and awareness association. “The sewage lorries should be directed to the nearby Kodungaiyur Sewage water treatment plant,” he added.

“At the start, I thought it was some blockade but later I came to know that the stench was coming from the plant. I have wheezing and due to the unbearable stench, I feel like throwing up,” said Hemavathi, a resident. A metro water official said, “Almost all complaints have been addressed. As a temporary solution, I have suggested setting up a detoxification unit which will considerably reduce the stench.”

Faulty construction of stormwater drains last year is causing rainwater to mix with sewage water, claim residents.“The drains have a depth of 10 feet, which is not necessary and it was not constructed on a slope which makes the flow of water considerably difficult,” said Babu, secretary of Mathur MMDA people’s welfare association.

