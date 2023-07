Parts of Chennai to face power cuts on July 21 from 9 am to 2 pm

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power supply in the following areas will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm on July 21.

MYLAPORE: RK Salai main road, PS Sivaswamy Salai, Veeraperumal Koil Street, Nagarathinam colony, Bala Subramanian Street, TTK Road, Karneeswarerkoil Street.

TAMBARAM: KOVILAMBAKKAM Kavimani Nagar, Bajanai Kovil Street, Viduthalai Nagar, Ponniamman nagar. Pudhuthangal Lakshmipuram, Vishnu Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Church Road, AS Rajan Nagar Anakaputhur Pammal Nallathambi road, Anna nagar, Gandhi Road, Thiyagarajan Street.

IT CORRIDOR: ETL Ananda Nagar 1st to 3rd cross, Vinayagam 1st to 3rd street, RE Nagar SHOLINGANALLUR Balaji nagar, TNHB, Bharathi Nagar, Dharmaraja koil TARAMANI Nehru Nagar, Nehru nagar 2nd main Road, Thiruvenkadam nagar KITS PARK OMR west side Karapakkam.

ADYAR: TIDAL NAGAR - SASTHIRI NAGAR LB Road, Kalashethra Road, RK Nagar, Sriramnagar, Shanthi Avenue.

GUINDY: A, B & L Block Industrial Estate MOOVARASANPET Madipakkam, Ayyapa nagar, Alamelumangapuram, Medavakkam main road, Manikandan street.

PORUR: SRMC Iyyappanthagal, VGN nagar, Balajinagar, Kattupakkam, Valasaravakkam, Vanagaram, Officers’ colony.

AVADI: REDHILLS Vivekakbar nagar, Iyappan koil street, Balaganesh nagar SOTHUPERUMBEDU Allimedu, Vettaikkarapalaiyam, Orakkadu.

AMBATTUR: JJ Nagar Eri scheme, VGN phase 2 EAST MOGAPPAIR Garden Avenue, Thiruvalluvar nagar, Mullai colony, DAV Girls School

THIRUVERKADU Kendra Vihar, Noombal, VGN Mahalakshmi nagar AYAPAKKAM TNHB Ayapakkam plot No. 1 to 4000.

KK NAGAR: PT RAJAN SALAI Arcot Road, Vadapalani VIRUGAMBAKKAM Kumaran Colony 6th street Venkateswara street RR COLONY Alacrity Area, RAMS Appartment RAMASWAMY SALAI Mahadevan street

ARUMBAKKAMSBI Colony, Bajanai Kovil 2nd Street SAF GAMES VILLAGE Vallalar nagar main road.

VYSARPADI: MADHAVARAM Perumal kovil street, Kamban nagar, Thirumurgan nagar, Sagayam nagar, Thanikachalam nagar, Rajaji street, Palaniappa nagar, ABCD Colony MATHUR1, 2, 3 main road MMDA, Indian Bank.

