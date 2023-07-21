Home Cities Chennai

Woman gives birth in hospital loo in Chennai, baby dies

The relatives of the woman alleged that the hospital staff did not assist Lakshmi when she wanted to use the toilet and this led to the mishap.

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A newborn died after a 22-year-old woman gave birth in the toilet at the Kancheepuram Government Hospital on Wednesday. Kumar (26) and Lakshmi (23) (names changed), reached the hospital at around 10.30 after Lakshmi developed labour pain, said the police.

“At around 6.30 pm, Lakshmi went to the toilet and while attending the nature’s call, she delivered the baby, which fell into the commode. On hearing the screams of Lakshmi, the hospital staff rushed in and rescued the baby,” said a police officer.

The baby and the mother were provided treatment and transferred to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. However, the baby died on the way to the hospital. The relatives of the woman alleged that the hospital staff did not assist Lakshmi when she wanted to use the toilet and this led to the mishap.

“Since only one person was allowed to stay with my daughter, my wife stayed. When the incident happened, she had gone to buy food. If the nurse or other staff had assisted my daughter they could have prevented the mishap,” said Lakshmi’s father. On information, Siva Kanchi police rushed to the spot and pacified the family. The body of the baby was later handed over to the family. An investigation is on.

