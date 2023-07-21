Home Cities Chennai

Woman vendor stabbed to death by a gang at Saidapet railway station

The victim identified as Rajeshwari was stabbed by the gang when she was selling fruits and other eatables between platform number 1 & 2 at 8.30 pm.

Published: 21st July 2023 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Rajeshwari

'The kids saw their mother lying in a pool of blood': Rajeshwari.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 38-year-old woman fruit seller who was stabbed by a four-member gang at the Saidapet railway station on Wednesday evening succumbed to injuries during the early hours of Thursday.

The victim identified as Rajeshwari was stabbed by the gang when she was selling fruits and other eatables between platform number 1 & 2 at 8.30 pm. She was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where she died at around 1 am.

Rajeshwari

Speaking to the media, her husband Bhuvanesh said, “Rajeswari called me at around 7 pm and asked me to drop the children at the railway station. She was supposed to pick them up and leave for home. I dropped them off at the station and was setting up shop outside the station. A few minutes later, the 11-year-old boy came running outside and told me that someone had stabbed Rajeswari. The kids saw their mother lying in a pool of blood,” he said.

Based on Bhuvanesh’s complaint, the government railway police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects. They are also analysing the CCTV footage. Police said Rajeshwari got married to Mani 12 years ago. After Mani’s death, she got married to Bhuvanesh and they lived in Adambakkam. Their two children are aged 11 and 7. While Rajeswari sold snacks and fruits on the train, Bhuvanesh had his shop outside the station. Rajeswari’s father, Muthu, who is visually challenged, urged the police to nab the suspects at the earliest.

Body found in drum: Partner arrested for murder

A 54-year-old woman who allegedly murdered her partner and dumped his body in a drum in Thiruporur was arrested on Thursday. Police said the woman killed her partner because he was suffering from multiple ailments, and she was not willing to take care of him. After a preliminary investigation, police said Ezhilarasi killed her partner Valathi Kovilan by suffocation. V Sai Praneeth, Chengalpattu SP told TNIE that Kovilan was suffering from several ailments and was vomiting blood recently. “Ezhilarasi was the only breadwinner and was taking care of Kovilan. She claimed that she was unable to take care of him and thus killed him and dumped his body in a drum and fled,” said the police officer. The incident took place 10 days ago, and the police are awaiting the postmortem report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saidapet railway station Woman vendor death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp