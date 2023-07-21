Woman vendor stabbed to death by a gang at Saidapet railway station

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old woman fruit seller who was stabbed by a four-member gang at the Saidapet railway station on Wednesday evening succumbed to injuries during the early hours of Thursday.

The victim identified as Rajeshwari was stabbed by the gang when she was selling fruits and other eatables between platform number 1 & 2 at 8.30 pm. She was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where she died at around 1 am.

Rajeshwari

Speaking to the media, her husband Bhuvanesh said, “Rajeswari called me at around 7 pm and asked me to drop the children at the railway station. She was supposed to pick them up and leave for home. I dropped them off at the station and was setting up shop outside the station. A few minutes later, the 11-year-old boy came running outside and told me that someone had stabbed Rajeswari. The kids saw their mother lying in a pool of blood,” he said.

Based on Bhuvanesh’s complaint, the government railway police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects. They are also analysing the CCTV footage. Police said Rajeshwari got married to Mani 12 years ago. After Mani’s death, she got married to Bhuvanesh and they lived in Adambakkam. Their two children are aged 11 and 7. While Rajeswari sold snacks and fruits on the train, Bhuvanesh had his shop outside the station. Rajeswari’s father, Muthu, who is visually challenged, urged the police to nab the suspects at the earliest.

Body found in drum: Partner arrested for murder

A 54-year-old woman who allegedly murdered her partner and dumped his body in a drum in Thiruporur was arrested on Thursday. Police said the woman killed her partner because he was suffering from multiple ailments, and she was not willing to take care of him. After a preliminary investigation, police said Ezhilarasi killed her partner Valathi Kovilan by suffocation. V Sai Praneeth, Chengalpattu SP told TNIE that Kovilan was suffering from several ailments and was vomiting blood recently. “Ezhilarasi was the only breadwinner and was taking care of Kovilan. She claimed that she was unable to take care of him and thus killed him and dumped his body in a drum and fled,” said the police officer. The incident took place 10 days ago, and the police are awaiting the postmortem report.

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old woman fruit seller who was stabbed by a four-member gang at the Saidapet railway station on Wednesday evening succumbed to injuries during the early hours of Thursday. The victim identified as Rajeshwari was stabbed by the gang when she was selling fruits and other eatables between platform number 1 & 2 at 8.30 pm. She was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where she died at around 1 am. RajeshwariSpeaking to the media, her husband Bhuvanesh said, “Rajeswari called me at around 7 pm and asked me to drop the children at the railway station. She was supposed to pick them up and leave for home. I dropped them off at the station and was setting up shop outside the station. A few minutes later, the 11-year-old boy came running outside and told me that someone had stabbed Rajeswari. The kids saw their mother lying in a pool of blood,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Based on Bhuvanesh’s complaint, the government railway police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects. They are also analysing the CCTV footage. Police said Rajeshwari got married to Mani 12 years ago. After Mani’s death, she got married to Bhuvanesh and they lived in Adambakkam. Their two children are aged 11 and 7. While Rajeswari sold snacks and fruits on the train, Bhuvanesh had his shop outside the station. Rajeswari’s father, Muthu, who is visually challenged, urged the police to nab the suspects at the earliest. Body found in drum: Partner arrested for murder A 54-year-old woman who allegedly murdered her partner and dumped his body in a drum in Thiruporur was arrested on Thursday. Police said the woman killed her partner because he was suffering from multiple ailments, and she was not willing to take care of him. After a preliminary investigation, police said Ezhilarasi killed her partner Valathi Kovilan by suffocation. V Sai Praneeth, Chengalpattu SP told TNIE that Kovilan was suffering from several ailments and was vomiting blood recently. “Ezhilarasi was the only breadwinner and was taking care of Kovilan. She claimed that she was unable to take care of him and thus killed him and dumped his body in a drum and fled,” said the police officer. The incident took place 10 days ago, and the police are awaiting the postmortem report.