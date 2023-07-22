Home Cities Chennai

Apollo in Chennai has so far performed over 23k organ transplants

The hospital has completed 18,500 kidney transplants, 4,300 liver transplants, and 500 paediatric liver transplants, according to the press release.

Apollo Hospitals logo

Apollo Hospitals logo. (File photo | Apollo Hospitals)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospital has completed over 23,000 organ transplants since the inception of the programme in 1998. Since 2012, the programme has been performing over 12,000 transplants annually. During the pandemic, in 2020, 814 transplants were carried out.

The hospital has completed 18,500 kidney transplants, 4,300 liver transplants, and 500 paediatric liver transplants, according to the press release. The hospital performed the first liver transplants in an adult and child in 1998 and the first combined liver-kidney transplants in 1999.

Of 23,000 transplants, 30% were on foreign nationals. “Apollo performs approximately 12% of all transplants in India, and its expertise extends to 1% of global transplant procedures,” the release quoted Dr Prathap C Reddy, founder-chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

Apollo has performed transplants in patients from over 50 countries including the US, Canada, Philippines, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Pakistan, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and others, the release added.

