Missing 15-year-old Chennai schoolgirl found dead in quarry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old schoolgirl who went missing five days ago was found dead in a stone quarry near Moovarasampettai on Friday. The girl was a Class 10 student in a private school near her house, said the police. A missing person complaint was registered with Madipakkam police on July 17, said the police. On Monday, the girl left for school and did not return home.

“During an investigation, we found out that the girl went to school, paid fees, and left during the morning break claiming she was unwell. However, instead of going home, she went in a different direction,” said a senior police officer.

We also learnt that she had attempted to die by suicide previously, and on suspicion, we checked the stone quarry Moovarasampettai and found the bicycle and schoolbag of the girl, he added. The police along with fire and rescue service personnel from Tambaram then fished out her body from a pond in the quarry.

The girl was still in her school uniform. The parents identified the girl and the body was moved to the Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. Police suspect she died by suicide. A probe is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available in TamilNadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

