25-year-old woman constable kills self in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman constable attached to the Secretariat Colony Police Station allegedly died by suicide at her house in Koyembedu on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as E Suganthi of Villupuram district.

The police said she lived in Koyambedu with her younger brother. She was in a relationship with another constable, who is posted Tiruppur district. On Saturday morning, Suganthi got back home from work at around 9 am. She made a video call to her boyfriend and allegedly told him that she was going to die by suicide, said the police.

He immediately alerted Suganthi’s brother. Since her brother was at work, he asked a relative to rush home. On reaching home, the relative found Suganthi dead. On information, Koyambedu Police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

