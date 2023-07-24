Big bang theory: Maruti Suzuki's Invicto

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Here comes the most expensive vehicle from Maruti Suzuki. Invicto is nothing but Toyota’s Innova Hycross, with that quintessential Maruti touch. But Maruti’s unmatched sales and service network across India puts it in a different league.

I had the opportunity to drive and review Invicto recently in Jodhpur. Let’s see how it fares.

Bold Beauty

The premium three-row Utility Vehicle or MPV can boast an attractive exterior that follows the design language of other successful NEXA models. Its strong appearance conveys exceptional road presence.

Invicto exudes the robust appeal of a modern SUV with its rugged and upright stance along with dynamic character lines. The front fascia is striking and features distinctive NEXA signature elements, including a front grille with a sweeping cross bar that seamlessly connects the twin LED headlamps, integrated with LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs).

The LED tail lamps in the rear also reflect the same design identity. The squared wheel arches housing the R17 (17-inch) precision-cut alloy wheels also highlight its grandeur.

Luxurious interiors

The inside also wows you. The interior immerses us in a world of luxury and refinement. It offers superlative space and comfort. The all-black interiors with champagne gold accents offer a contemporary look and elevate elegance, a sophisticated richness. The seats are adorned with textured plush covers. Dual-zone climate control for front and rear rows is a welcome feature. Panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting, soft-touch instrument panel, plush leatherette seats, eight-way powered driver seat with memory function, ventilated front seats, dual-zone AC... the list doesn’t end. Invicto is available in seven and eight-seater configurations.

Hi-tech

Invicto has a 25.65cm (10.1-inch) touchscreen infotainment system, six-speaker audio, in-built Suzuki Connect Technology with remote functionalities and 50+ connected features such as remote power window close, remote seat ventilation, e-call, etc. It also has Alexa connectivity with 30+ features, smartwatch connectivity, a 17.78cm (7-inch) coloured multi-information display and so on.

Hybrid

It also comes with a self-charging hybrid electric powertrain. It facilitates lower emissions and delivers exceptional fuel efficiency. Toyota Innova Hycross comes in a pure petrol engine option too, while Maruti brings out only the hybrid (petrol engine plus electric motor) model.

The ‘Intelligent Electric Hybrid’ system comes with a 2l petrol engine and a motor, coupled with an e-CVT transmission. Its engine power is 112kW, motor power 83.73kW and total system power is 137 kW.

The company claims a fuel efficiency of 23.24km/l. It offers multiple drive modes (EV, Normal, Eco, and Power) that allow a seamless transition between the engine, hybrid and electric drive modes.

The Invicto’s Intelligent Electric Hybrid battery comes with a standard warranty of eight years/1,60,000km on the NiMH (Nickel-Metal Hydride) battery pack.

Safety aspects

Invicto has a range of safety features. Six airbags as standard (front, side and curtain), front and rear disc brakes, the 360-view camera with dynamic guidelines, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control with Hill Hold Assist, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System are all lovely features in the MPV.

Invicto is available in various colours — Nexa blue, Mystic White, Majestic Silver and Stellar Bronze. It is priced almost on par with Toyota Innova Hycross. It is available in three variants at a price range of Rs 24,79,000 to Rs 28,42,000.

The verdict

What we first feel in the drive is the instant torque because of the Intelligent Electric Hybrid system. Invicto is a premium MPV with a lot of safety and tech features. With the help of hybrid technology, it offers good fuel efficiency too.

