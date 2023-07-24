Chennai to experience moderate to heavy rainfall over next 3-4 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many parts of Chennai witnessed drizzle on Sunday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the next three to four days, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai.

In the 24 hours ending at 5.30 pm Sunday, Valparai and Salem topped the rainfall chart by recording 54 mm and 22 mm of rain respectively.

In Chennai, Madhavaram recorded 2 mm, Nungambakkam and Ennore port recorded 1 mm of rain respectively “Thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places with light to moderate rain at a few places is likely to occur across Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms with lightning are expected at one or two places in Tamil Nadu,” said the weather bulletin.

In Chennai, the sky is likely to be cloudy. Thunderstorms and lightning with light or moderate rain are likely to occur in some areas on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26 degree Celsius, according to the Met department.

