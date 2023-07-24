Good things in small package: Hyundai Exter

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hyundai’s new offering, Exter comes to the comparatively nascent segment of the SUV market; known as entry SUV or micro SUV. It sits just below the most popular segment, sub-4 metre SUVs like Hyundai’s own Venue. The entry SUVs attract those who come to the market for a small car, most of them first-time car buyers.

Hyundai Exter is not a compromise vehicle — this was what I felt when I drove the car in Jaipur last week. It is brilliantly conceived, crafted and executed. Though it is only 3,815 mm in length, Exter has ample space and comfort.

A refined petrol engine with smooth gear systems will attract anyone who drives it. Let’s have a detailed look.

The interior

Its spacious interior features attention-to-detail, hi-tech and comfortable elements. Exter comes with connected type infotainment and cluster design, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, and a sporty black finish with colour inserts are some highlights.

Exter’s unique tall stance and long wheelbase (best in the segment) offer easy ingress and egress, ample interior space, good knee room and legroom, relaxed seating position, and comfortable headroom and shoulder room for four adults.

Safety features

It comes with a host of features. According to Hyundai, it has 26 safety features across all trims and 40 advanced safety features as optional. Exter sets a new standard with six airbags that will be offered across all trims as regular fitment.

The drive

I got my hands on both the manual and AMT variants. AMT, surprisingly, has paddle shifters. We can simply upshift or downshift the gears. It is also very smooth and in our day to day drives, it will be of much help. The manual gear model is a performer, with easy shifts and smooth power delivery.

To sum up, I can say for sure that Exter will be a game changer in the small car market. It has all the characteristics that most people love.

Stylish design

The sporty Exter presents a fresh take on Hyundai’s design identity. H-shaped LED DRLs and tail lamps are simply an awesome idea for presenting the nameplate. To bolster the vehicle’s bold stance, it has a wide parametric design grille with Exter branding, prominent front and rear skid plates, projector headlamps, wheel arch cladding etc.

The engine

Its 1.2l Kappa petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) comes with a choice of five-speed MT & Smart Auto AMT and 1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol and CNG with 5-speed MT.

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’

