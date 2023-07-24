Posing as hospital staff, man robs elderly women in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man with disabilities was arrested by the RGGGH police on Friday for allegedly stealing jewelry from elderly patients. The police identified the accused as Chitravel, a history-sheeter.

According to the police, he targets lone elderly women. He would introduce himself as a staff and tells them they will be provided with Rs 1000 and one sovereign gold as per a G.O. Later, he would give them a fake token to avail the ‘gifts.’

Making them believe that the money and gold will be given only to those who do not wear jewels, he instructs them to remove their ornaments and place it in their purses. Chitravel would then ask them to go collect the ‘gifts’ from an address and accompany the elderly. On the way, he would divert their attention and steal the jewels.

