Home Cities Chennai

Unfolding a tale of vocal notes

The evening filled with symphonies would unbind their curtains at the Asian College of Journalism’s auditorium, Taramani.

Published: 24th July 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

The musicians will celebrate forty years of Sruti magazine

By Sreelakshmi S Nair
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Being all ears to euphonious notes often has us glued us to our seats. This Saturday too, prepare yourself to be mesmerised by music in this concert that brings back timeless, soul-stirring Carnatic melodies to a world of bustling modernity. Indulge in the world of ragas and rhythms at the ENS3MBLE organised by the Sruti magazine to celebrate their 40 years of excellence. The evening filled with symphonies would unbind their curtains at the Asian College of Journalism’s auditorium, Taramani.

Just as the name suggests, ENS3MBLE will feature a septet of astounding musicians joining their hands together to discover the power of voice and to paint a different perspective on its impact through a Carnatic ensemble. The four-decade-old Sruti magazine that is known for discovering the cache of hidden talents across the Indian performing arts spectrum, is all set to launch their musical evening to honour the memory of their founder, N Pattabhi Raman. “The event, being partnered with MadRasana, will emphasise the idea of voice and how it would seem to play out along with the sounds of instruments,” says Sukanya Sankar, the managing trustee of Sruti Foundation, when asked about the idea behind the concert.

The concert will see an array of Carnatic musicians putting together performances that highlights the uniqueness of a voice, thereby making it an exclusive concert for the music aesthetes across the city. Adorning the evening with mellow tunes will be HN Bhaskar on violin, Praveen Sparsh on mridangam, N Guruprasad on ghatam and V Anirudh Athreya on khanjira, along with G Ravikiran, Rithvik Raja, and Vignesh Ishwar lending their mellifluous voice.

So, step into the vastness of vocal discovery and get immersed in the boundless exhibit of this divine art, curated by maestros who’ve poured their lives and souls into it. For many, it will be their first time getting acquainted with this rich genre, but for the rest, it will be a reunion with their cherished musical memories!
The event will be held at Asian College of Journalism, Taramani, on July 29 from 6 pm onwards. To register, log onto https://linktr.ee/madrasana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ENS3MBLE Carnatic melodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp