Unfolding a tale of vocal notes

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Being all ears to euphonious notes often has us glued us to our seats. This Saturday too, prepare yourself to be mesmerised by music in this concert that brings back timeless, soul-stirring Carnatic melodies to a world of bustling modernity. Indulge in the world of ragas and rhythms at the ENS3MBLE organised by the Sruti magazine to celebrate their 40 years of excellence. The evening filled with symphonies would unbind their curtains at the Asian College of Journalism’s auditorium, Taramani.

Just as the name suggests, ENS3MBLE will feature a septet of astounding musicians joining their hands together to discover the power of voice and to paint a different perspective on its impact through a Carnatic ensemble. The four-decade-old Sruti magazine that is known for discovering the cache of hidden talents across the Indian performing arts spectrum, is all set to launch their musical evening to honour the memory of their founder, N Pattabhi Raman. “The event, being partnered with MadRasana, will emphasise the idea of voice and how it would seem to play out along with the sounds of instruments,” says Sukanya Sankar, the managing trustee of Sruti Foundation, when asked about the idea behind the concert.

The concert will see an array of Carnatic musicians putting together performances that highlights the uniqueness of a voice, thereby making it an exclusive concert for the music aesthetes across the city. Adorning the evening with mellow tunes will be HN Bhaskar on violin, Praveen Sparsh on mridangam, N Guruprasad on ghatam and V Anirudh Athreya on khanjira, along with G Ravikiran, Rithvik Raja, and Vignesh Ishwar lending their mellifluous voice.

So, step into the vastness of vocal discovery and get immersed in the boundless exhibit of this divine art, curated by maestros who’ve poured their lives and souls into it. For many, it will be their first time getting acquainted with this rich genre, but for the rest, it will be a reunion with their cherished musical memories!

The event will be held at Asian College of Journalism, Taramani, on July 29 from 6 pm onwards. To register, log onto https://linktr.ee/madrasana.

