A royal banquet   

Sonu M Kothari and Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When we were invited to the Mughlai Food Fest at Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway, our minds immediately recollected a scene from the movie Jodhaa Akbar — one picturised on the Jashan-e-Bahara song, where Emperor Akbar is served a food platter, that left our mouths watering. The huge platter was dominated by saffron, green and brown-coloured dishes, and it was always something that denoted royalty.

Bringing the Mughals’ royal dishes to the city is master chef Santosh Kumar from Tajview, Agra, along with Jaffar Ali, executive chef of Vivanta Chennai.

The fragrance of masalas being sautéed leads us to the restaurant, Mynt. The menu contained delicacies, using ingredients carefully sourced to bring the magic of Mughals. “While coming here, I brought in all the needed masalas, as they are the hero ingredients that go in every dish,” says chef Santosh, who has gained expertise in Mughlai cuisine over the past 28 years.

Choose your own platter

Step into the restaurant and you will be transported to the land of Mughal richness as intricate ornaments and decor add a dash of royalty. Delicate, mellifluous music adds to the sensory charm, setting a tone for the food fiesta.

Just as we sift through the menu that has appetizers, mains and desserts — all named to aplty capture the glimpses of Mughal flavours stamped in it — we are served the Zafrani Thandai, a unique drink with saffron, almonds, poppy and melon seeds playing their part on your taste buds. The flavours are icy strong, preparing one for the experience that lays ahead.

The crowning jewels of Mughlai cuisine are the kebabs and we wait patiently for the platter to arrive. There are quite a few options for vegetarians and non-vegetarians to savour. Out of which Gosht Gilafi Seekh Kebabs, Subz Galavat Kebab and other varied options were offered, we opted for Murgh Tikka Mirza Hasnoo Kebab, where the chicken is doused in a mixture of saffron, yogurt and Indian spices. Delectably soft, the marinade oozes into your mouth well mixed with the chunks of chicken. From the vegetarian options, we chose Dahi Ke Kebab — rich in yogurt, ginger and coriander. Soft and tender, the kebab makes for a refreshing choice. “Being a Mughlai cuisine restaurateur, I have delicately curated these kebabs after getting inspired from on recipes passed on through the generations which were exclusively prepared in the royal kitchen. And the menu was hand-selected to give a hands-on experience to the Chennai food aesthetes,” adds the chef.

The royal dining experience is further enhanced by the thali — Begumi Parosa for the vegetarians and the Badshahi Parosa for the non-vegetarians. Grandeur and richness trickles through every bite of the dishes served on the thali. The list seemed endless as we peruse the menu — Mewa Lassi, Zafrani Thandai, Yakhni shorba, Tamatar Kali mirch ka shorba, Kebab E Tashtari, Gosht Gilafi Seekh kebabs, Subz Galavat kebab, Zafrani Paneer Tikka, Galavat ke kebab, Zafrani Paneer Tikka, Nihari Gosht, Murgh Makhan Palak, Khubani Malai kofta, Paneer Makhan Palak, Dum ka Murg, Mughlai Mutton Stew, Bharwan Tawa Zucchini, Dal Jhank, Murg Zafrani Pulao, Subz Chilman Biryani, Sultani Khushka, Sheermal, Warqui Paratha, Shahi Gulab Jamun, Zafrani Phirni and Jhankar ki Peshkash. “The thali can be customised from the menu to meet the needs of the foodies,” the chef says. Among the offering, CE’s pick are the Murgh Zafrani Pulao, garnished with chicken pieces, saffron, spices, and Subz Chilman Biryani with assorted vegetables and a special ingredient that chef Santosh doesn’t reveal despite much coaxing.

Dishes to check

Among all the dishes on the menu, the chef recommends Nihari Gosht, Mutton Stew, Subz Galavat kebab and Murgh Mughlai Khorma. Catering to vegetarians and non-vegetarians, the master chef assured that a few dishes could be customised according to vegan choices as well, so that no one misses out on the experience of having Mughal cuisine. “Food is an art, a process that is the centre of attraction for any food festival, but it is the experience that people engage with, the dishes, the music, the cutlery, landing a spot in their memory,” adds Sourav Ghoshal, general manager.

Our culinary expedition of the Mughal era ends with rich desserts, which we would call the stars of the show. The Zafrani Phirni brought with it a buttery sweetness, with cardamom elevating the taste. The deal is sealed with a deep-fried cottage cheese dumpling, Shahi Gulab Jamun, dipped in creamy sugar syrup that is tough to be consumed patiently once a gold-plated spoon is dug into them. Like us, if you wish to embark on a gastronomic journey and treat your taste buds to the richness of Mughlai cuisine, head to Mynt at Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway.

The festival is on till July 30 for lunch and dinner. Price for two: Rs 2,000+taxes.

