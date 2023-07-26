Home Cities Chennai

All you need to know about prostate cancer

Prostate cancer develops in the prostate gland, a walnut-sized organ situated underneath the bladder in men.

By Dr Ragavan N
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prostate cancer is a significant health concern for men worldwide and its incidence amongst Indian men is on the rise. Recognising the early warning signs and seeking a timely diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment and improved outcomes. In this article, we will explore the early symptoms of prostate cancer, shed light on the signs to watch out for and emphasise the importance of seeking medical attention for a timely diagnosis. By understanding the warning signs, men can take proactive steps to prioritise their health and stay one step ahead of cancer.

Understanding prostate cancer

Prostate cancer develops in the prostate gland, a walnut-sized organ situated underneath the bladder in men. It is one of the most common types of cancer in men, but the good news is that when detected early, the prognosis for prostate cancer is generally favourable. Prostate cancer typically grows slowly and may not cause noticeable symptoms in its early stages. Regular screening and awareness of potential warning signs are crucial for early detection and timely intervention.

Warning signs and symptoms
While prostate cancer may not present obvious symptoms in the early stages, there are some warning signs to watch out for, which include:
Frequent urination, especially during the night
Difficulty in starting or stopping urination
Weak or interrupted urine stream
Blood in the urine or semen
Pain or discomfort during urination or ejaculation
Persistent pain in the lower back, hips, or pelvis
These symptoms indicate a potential problem with the prostate and can be a sign of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) or prostate cancer. It is crucial not to ignore these symptoms and consult a urologist for appropriate evaluation and testing.

Seeking timely diagnosis
Early detection of prostate cancer significantly improves outcomes. Men should be proactive about their health and seek medical attention if they experience any of the warning signs mentioned earlier. A urologist will perform various tests to screen for prostate cancer, including:
Digital rectal exam (DRE): Your urologist physically examines the prostate via your anal canal to feel for abnormalities.
Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test: Used as a screening test. Elevated levels may indicate the presence of prostate cancer.
Biopsy: If the DRE or PSA test raises concerns, patients may be subjected to a biopsy to collect tissue samples from the prostate gland for further testing.
Yearly screening for prostate cancer is recommended for individuals at higher risk, such as those with a family history of prostate cancer, men aged 50 years and above, and men of African-American descent.

Recognising the early warning signs of prostate cancer and seeking a timely diagnosis is crucial for men’s health and well-being. While prostate cancer may not exhibit noticeable symptoms in its early stages, paying attention to changes in urinary patterns and seeking medical attention for evaluation is essential, especially if you are aged above 50 years old. Regular screenings, good communication with your urologist, and proactive measures increase the likelihood of early detection and improve outcomes. Prioritise your prostate health and stay one step ahead of prostate cancer.

(The writer is senior consultant, Uro-Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai.)

