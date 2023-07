Power cut in parts of Chennai tomorrow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on July 27. Here are the details: EGMORE: KILPAUK Police quarters, Medical college, Poonnamalle High Road, Sasthri nagar, Pulla Reddy puram, Nehru park and above all surrounding areas.

TAMBARAM: CHITLAPAKKAM Ragavendra salai, MMDA nagar, Thirumurgan salai PALLIKARANAI IIT colony, Arumugam nagar, VGP shanthi nagar, Engineers avenue, Meenakshi nagar, Senthil nagar PALLAVARM Police station, Srinivasaperumal koil Street, Church road, Indhira Gandhi road, Anjnayar kovil Street, Mariammankovil Street SITHALAPAKKAM Maheswari nagar, Vijayapuram, T V nagar, Mambakkam Main Road, Sastha nagar, Kovilancherry, Noothencherry link road, Medavakkam main road, Bhavani nagar, Iswarya garden PERUNGALATHUR Mangal Appartments, G.K.M College Road, Jai water, K.K Nagar, Perumalpuram, S.V forms.

IT CORRIDOR: THORAIPAKKAM Mettukuppam, V.O.C street, PTC Quarters, Sakthi garden, C.T.S, OkkiayamPettai, Kannagi nagar, T.N.S.C.B KARAPPAKKAM I.A.S. Colony, M.G.R. Street SIRUSERI Sipcot Pudhupakkam main road, M.R Radha salai PERUNGUDI Veeramani salai, Balaraj nagar, Santhosh nagar, Thiruvalluvar nagar.

KK NAGAR: CHINMAYANAGAR Sainagar, Kali ammankoil Street, Sai baba Colony, Rathnanagar, Kambar street, Gandhi nagar VIRUGAMBAKKAM Variyar street, Indra nagar, Rajiv Gandhi street, Jain Appartments, Balaji nagar DASARATHAPURAM SBI Colony I, II & III.

GUINDY: ST.THOMAS MOUNT Mangali amman arch, Poonthottam 2, 3& 4thstreet, Nandampakkam, Nasarathapuram, Karaiyar Koil street NANGANALLUR Voltas colony, Ayyapa nagar, SBI colony.

PORUR: MUDICHUR Ettaiyapuram, Naduveerapattu, Dharshan Garden, Pink house.

AVADI: Shanthipuram, Balajinagar, Manikandanpuram, Kalaignar nagar THIRUMULLAIVOYAL Iswaryam nagar, Selvi nagar, Siva garden, Jayalakshmi nagar ALAMATHY Baba Koil, Veltech Junction, Sheela nagar, Morai Estate.

AMBATTUR: THIRUVERKADU Puliambedu, Judges colony, Balajinagar, P.H road, Aishwarya Garden.

MADHAVARM: CMBTT GNT Road, Siva Ganapathy nagar, Jawaharlal Nehru 200ft Road, Erikkarai Road, Arun Hotel.

VYSARPADI: O.H.P S.N Chetty street, New Amarjipuram, New Kamaraj Nagar, PudhumanaiKupam Mosque, M.L.A Office, Singaravelan nagar, Power Kuppam, Y.M.C.A Kuppam 1 to 12 street, G.M Pettai Quaters, Rajavelu Street.

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on July 27. Here are the details: EGMORE: KILPAUK Police quarters, Medical college, Poonnamalle High Road, Sasthri nagar, Pulla Reddy puram, Nehru park and above all surrounding areas. TAMBARAM: CHITLAPAKKAM Ragavendra salai, MMDA nagar, Thirumurgan salai PALLIKARANAI IIT colony, Arumugam nagar, VGP shanthi nagar, Engineers avenue, Meenakshi nagar, Senthil nagar PALLAVARM Police station, Srinivasaperumal koil Street, Church road, Indhira Gandhi road, Anjnayar kovil Street, Mariammankovil Street SITHALAPAKKAM Maheswari nagar, Vijayapuram, T V nagar, Mambakkam Main Road, Sastha nagar, Kovilancherry, Noothencherry link road, Medavakkam main road, Bhavani nagar, Iswarya garden PERUNGALATHUR Mangal Appartments, G.K.M College Road, Jai water, K.K Nagar, Perumalpuram, S.V forms. IT CORRIDOR: THORAIPAKKAM Mettukuppam, V.O.C street, PTC Quarters, Sakthi garden, C.T.S, OkkiayamPettai, Kannagi nagar, T.N.S.C.B KARAPPAKKAM I.A.S. Colony, M.G.R. Street SIRUSERI Sipcot Pudhupakkam main road, M.R Radha salai PERUNGUDI Veeramani salai, Balaraj nagar, Santhosh nagar, Thiruvalluvar nagar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); KK NAGAR: CHINMAYANAGAR Sainagar, Kali ammankoil Street, Sai baba Colony, Rathnanagar, Kambar street, Gandhi nagar VIRUGAMBAKKAM Variyar street, Indra nagar, Rajiv Gandhi street, Jain Appartments, Balaji nagar DASARATHAPURAM SBI Colony I, II & III. GUINDY: ST.THOMAS MOUNT Mangali amman arch, Poonthottam 2, 3& 4thstreet, Nandampakkam, Nasarathapuram, Karaiyar Koil street NANGANALLUR Voltas colony, Ayyapa nagar, SBI colony. PORUR: MUDICHUR Ettaiyapuram, Naduveerapattu, Dharshan Garden, Pink house. AVADI: Shanthipuram, Balajinagar, Manikandanpuram, Kalaignar nagar THIRUMULLAIVOYAL Iswaryam nagar, Selvi nagar, Siva garden, Jayalakshmi nagar ALAMATHY Baba Koil, Veltech Junction, Sheela nagar, Morai Estate. AMBATTUR: THIRUVERKADU Puliambedu, Judges colony, Balajinagar, P.H road, Aishwarya Garden. MADHAVARM: CMBTT GNT Road, Siva Ganapathy nagar, Jawaharlal Nehru 200ft Road, Erikkarai Road, Arun Hotel. VYSARPADI: O.H.P S.N Chetty street, New Amarjipuram, New Kamaraj Nagar, PudhumanaiKupam Mosque, M.L.A Office, Singaravelan nagar, Power Kuppam, Y.M.C.A Kuppam 1 to 12 street, G.M Pettai Quaters, Rajavelu Street.