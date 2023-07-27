A fresh wave on stage

K V Vasudevan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For every artiste there is always that one performance that catapults their career. Pocketing the prestigious Mylapore Academy award in only her second drama increased Lavanya Venugopal’s stocks multifold. Touching the silver jubilee mark with her latest outing Payum Oli, her strides have been phenomenal in the last decade.

An accomplished Bharatanatyam artiste, Lavanya had no stage fright upon taking the plunge in deference to the wishes of her good friend Sowmya. As luck would have it, Sowmya’s father-in-law Kudanthai Mali, a veteran stage director, was on the lookout for a new face in the play Mannikaa Vendugiren and found the credentials of Lavanya impeccable.

Recalling that poignant moment a decade ago, Lavanya says, “The whole plot revolved around my character. Possibly, I surprised Mali sir in the way I slipped into the character as if I had lived for that moment. The know-how in the theatre field were quick to notice me, helped by the good media coverage of those days.”

Going places

Richer by that experience, Lavanya was quickly roped in by Shraddha, the newly formed theatre group desiring to break the monotony of family subjects which was the norm in Tamil theatre.

Lavanya says she was floored by the platform playing the lead role in Ippadikku Nandini, a strong character along the lines of Kavitha churned out by ‘Iyakkunar Siganar’ K Balachander in the epic movie Aval Oru Thodarkathai. Giving due credit to director TD Sundarrajan, who moulded her in every frame, the defining moment in the play was in getting the support of stage veteran Kathadi Ramamurthy, who essayed an important character. “The climax, where Nandini desires to adopt a widower, even while facing the trauma of not begetting a child, though the fault lay squarely with her husband, floored the audience.”

A decade in the Tamil theatre scene, Lavanya Venugopal has impressed the audience and veterans alike with her performance

There was no looking back for Lavanya when Kathadi Ramamurthy took her in his fold in Stage Creations where she was in the thick of action for all of eight years and an incredible 17 plays.

Calling herself blessed to act alongside Kathadi in plays where she was the fulcrum and not just playing the support, Lavanya says, “If Kathadi was Sambhu, I was Vembhu matching strides with him in well-conceived dialogues for the female characters from writer SL Naanu. Invariably, the plays had huge patronage from the die-hard fans of Kathadi. I was in for a pleasant surprise when a section of the audience stood in line after viewing Thuparium Sambhu to warmly congratulate me. A moment filled with joy which will remain me till my last breath.”

Lavanya sees it as a blessing to be an integral part of Kathadi’s plays which included classics like Ayya Amma Ammama, Dowry Kalyana Vaibogame and Honeymoon Couple to name a few. The icing was when she bagged the Best Actress Award from Mylapore Academy for the play Neeya Naana for the second time.

Two awards by a fresher in a span of three years was unheard of and the emerging talent was at the receiving end of all the accolades from the theatre fraternity. To cap it all, Lavanya received the Professional Excellence Award in her chosen field of acting in 2019, the year where she also walked away with the Theatre Artiste of the Year award.

Recreating iconic characters

When the whole world came to a standstill during the pandemic, Lavanya hit upon an idea with director Komal Dharini. “Thillana Mohanambal has been my all-time favourite movie and the character of Manorama as Jil Jil Ramamani had left a lasting impression on me. The five-minute video — Jil Jilum Coronavum — was used effectively to convey the message of social distancing which grabbed huge eyeballs when released on YouTube. The audience could easily connect to it, such being the impact of Jil Jil Ramani,” she shares.

In an extension of that good work, Dharini again put Lavanya under the spotlight, when she decided to revive the masterpiece of her father Komal Swaminthan — En Veedu, En Kanavan, En Kuzhandhai, staged 300 times all over India and telecast on Doordarshan. Staged in 1984, the play starring ‘Aachi’ Manorama in the lead role had a cult following.

Netizens were excited when Dharini shared the news on social media. Adding to the delight was the input where Dharini had mentioned that it was the only family subject helmed by her father where Manorma desired to play an orthodox Brahmin character draped in nine yards.

A role of a lifetime as she saw it, Lavanya shares that she literally breathed with the character of Annapoorni for three months since the rehearsals started. “Imagine the challenge when I had to change 12 nine-yard saris in a span of half an hour. My day was made when congratulations poured in from all over. The defining moment was in the audience seeing me as Annapoorni and not Lavanya reprising a famous character from an illustrious name in the world of theatre and movies. My joy was to the brim when eminent director SP Muthuraman found time to watch the play and said Lavanya nearly made the impossible possible, almost touching aachi in her act and mannerisms,” she shares.

Though well prepared for the role, Lavanya concedes that it is the day that matters for the artists. “All the preparations could go for a toss if the mind is not following the course. Like in any profession, you have your good and bad days. But that day was a special one as the Annapoorni in me came out with guns blazing,” she notes.

Another facet of Lavanya’s acting prowess came to the fore in a short story of the famed writer Choodamani. Brought out by Komal Theatre, Penmaiyin Navarasangal was indeed a challenge for Lavanya to essay nine different mythological and historical women characters like Andal, Kannagi, Sita, Draupadi and Rani Mangamma. “The rave media reviews acted like a tonic when I slowly got the feel that I belonged to the theatre world and no force could push me out of that comfort zone,” she adds.

Founding her own theatre platform, thRee (Theatre Redefining Entertainment Experience), along with a like-minded theatre friend, M V Bhaskar, Lavanya came up with a peach of an offering Payum Oli in the recent Kodai Nataka Vizha.

Offers in movies and television serials are pouring in for the stage charmer, but she is keeping a safe distance. “I had a feel of the movies, paired with the late actor Vivekh in Dharala Prabhu. My bank balance could project a better figure but my heart is clearly in theatre. There is suspense for every artiste unsure of the magical moment when the audience gives vent to their feelings. There are scores of ideas in me desiring a platform to unleash those. These are resurgence times in the theatre, going by the audience patronage in the last two years, post-pandemic and it augurs well,” she says.

As a parting shot, Lavanya says the doors of her production house are open to all creative talents to get the start.



Richer by that experience, Lavanya was quickly roped in by Shraddha, the newly formed theatre group desiring to break the monotony of family subjects which was the norm in Tamil theatre. Lavanya says she was floored by the platform playing the lead role in Ippadikku Nandini, a strong character along the lines of Kavitha churned out by 'Iyakkunar Siganar' K Balachander in the epic movie Aval Oru Thodarkathai. 