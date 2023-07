Power cut in parts of Chennai on July 28

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on July 28. Here are the details:

MYLAPORE: AMMAIYAPPAN LANE Gowdiya Mutt Road, Thomayappan street, Ammaiyappan lane, Ganapathy Colony, Muthu Street, Sudareswarar koil street ROYAPETTAH Indira garden, Peter’s road, Thiru.V.Ka road.

ADYAR: BESANT NAGAR Malavia Avenue, R.K. Nagar 1st Street to 3rd Street, L.I.C. Colony, Marundeeswaran Nagar, M.G. Road, Solamadalam, Pammalnallathambi, Uhayamnagar, Muthumariamman kovil street and above all surrounding areas.

KK NAGAR: 1st& 15th Avenue KODAMBAKKAM V.O.C 1st Main Road and Streets VIRUGAMBAKKAM Agasthiyar Street, Rathinammal Colony ARUMBAKKAM Ameerjohn Street, Sowrastra nagar 2,3,7 and 7th Cross street.

TAMBARAM: PALLIKARANAI Kakithapuram, S. Kolathur, Bhakyalakshminagar, Raja nagar, Judges colony, Bhavani Street PERUNGALATHUR Gandhi Road, Kattabomman Street, V.O.C Street, Anna Street, Rajiv Gandhi Street PAMMAL Gowtham street, Athimoolam Street, Muthukaruppan street, Tholkappiar Street, Nehru Street, Ponni Street RAJAKILPAKKAM Arunodhayam surrounding areas ANAKAPUTHUR Ganapathynagar service road, Quiademilleth nagar, Silapathikaram Street, Vinayaga nagar, Devaraj nagar, Shanthi nagar IAF Valmigi street, Gandhi Park, Viyasar Street, Nammalvar Street.

GUINDY: MADIPAKKAM MOOVARSAMPET Dr.Ramamoorthy nagar, Rajendra nagar, Vishal nagar, Thiruparankunram NANGANALLUR Nehru Colony, Kanniah Street, Vembuliamman Koil street.

PORUR: THIRUMUDIVAKKAM Sidco 8th Cross street, Velayutham Nagar, Meenakshinagar, Sathish nagar Poonamallee J.J. nagar, Kumaran nagar, Leelavathy nagar, Earikarai road, Periyar nagar, Jeevan Prakash nagar, Thulasinagar, Abiraminagar.

AMBATTUR: EAST MOGAPPAIR TVS Colony and Avenue, LIC Colony ADAYALAMPET Aishwarya Nagar, Bharathiyar Street.

AVADI: ALAMATHY Pangarampettai, Veerapuram village, Morai Village.

REDDILLS: SOTHUPERUMBEDU Giruhtalapuram, Marambedu, Kokummedu, Angadu, Kandigai, Chekkancheri, Nerkundram, Attapalaiyam, Gnayir.

PERAMBUR: PERIYAR NAGAR jawahar nagar, G.K.M Colony, V.V. nagar, Ram nagar, Loco Works, Janakiram Colony.

