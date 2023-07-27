The perils of leaving animals locked in vehicles

Sharannya Bajoria By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A dog is a man’s best friend but are we theirs? By leaving them locked in cars, not only do we commit acts of irresponsibility but also serve them potential death sentences. Every year, countless animals suffer and perish due to the harmful effects of being trapped in sweltering cars. This cruel practice must be recognised as a serious issue, warranting urgent attention and education.

Vehicles act like an oven, trapping heat and causing temperatures to rapidly rise to reach lethal levels within minutes. Animals are unable to sweat like humans and are thus particularly susceptible to heat strokes which can quickly lead to organ failure, seizures and even death. Lack of ventilation can deplete oxygen levels, and the panic and anxiety animals experience can exacerbate their suffering. Anxiety, suffocation, and heat stroke leading to organ failure are just some of the consequences that our pets may have to experience if they are left unattended in a vehicle under the scorching sun.

Leaving animals unattended in vehicles is not only inhumane but also illegal in many countries. Laws have been put in place to protect animals from such negligence, and violators can face fines, criminal charges, or even loss of custody in several countries. Responsible pet ownership must be promoted and utilisation of pet-friendly establishments must be emphasised.

It is our responsibility as compassionate individuals to create awareness of the perils of such actions and foster the well-being of all living creatures. We must collectively strive to end this cruel behaviour through education, awareness and a commitment to responsible pet care. Let’s ensure that our unawareness and negligence are not the cause of the loss of a loved pet.

CHENNAI: A dog is a man’s best friend but are we theirs? By leaving them locked in cars, not only do we commit acts of irresponsibility but also serve them potential death sentences. Every year, countless animals suffer and perish due to the harmful effects of being trapped in sweltering cars. This cruel practice must be recognised as a serious issue, warranting urgent attention and education. Vehicles act like an oven, trapping heat and causing temperatures to rapidly rise to reach lethal levels within minutes. Animals are unable to sweat like humans and are thus particularly susceptible to heat strokes which can quickly lead to organ failure, seizures and even death. Lack of ventilation can deplete oxygen levels, and the panic and anxiety animals experience can exacerbate their suffering. Anxiety, suffocation, and heat stroke leading to organ failure are just some of the consequences that our pets may have to experience if they are left unattended in a vehicle under the scorching sun. Leaving animals unattended in vehicles is not only inhumane but also illegal in many countries. Laws have been put in place to protect animals from such negligence, and violators can face fines, criminal charges, or even loss of custody in several countries. Responsible pet ownership must be promoted and utilisation of pet-friendly establishments must be emphasised.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is our responsibility as compassionate individuals to create awareness of the perils of such actions and foster the well-being of all living creatures. We must collectively strive to end this cruel behaviour through education, awareness and a commitment to responsible pet care. Let’s ensure that our unawareness and negligence are not the cause of the loss of a loved pet.