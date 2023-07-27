TN's Kannagi Nagar needs one more govt-run high school

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kannagi Nagar, which houses around 23,700 families and a total population of one lakh, needs an additional corporation high school, say residents. It now has only one high school and it is unable to meet the demands of the population.

Durai Raj*, a volunteer said, “There is one government-run high school, and one middle and three primary schools run by the corporation. These five schools can accommodate only about 2,800 students. This is not commensurate with the population.”

“Families either move to other areas, send their children to work, or even marry off some girls. One more high school in the neighbourhood can address these concerns,” he added. Kannagi Nagar is a Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board settlement area on the outskirts of Chennai located along the Old Mahabalipuram road where families were relocated from across the city. Chitra*, a former resident of Pudupettai was relocated 13 years ago.

Both her son (17) and daughter (15) could not pursue their education beyond Class 8. “My husband is an auto driver and I do housekeeping work. After middle school, my kids had to travel till Pattinapakkam for pursuing higher education. This was unfeasible and we discontinued their studies.” Nagamma (70) said in and around Pudupettai, where she lived earlier, there were many schools.

Educationist Prince Gajendra Babu said the government and corporations need to formulate their policies considering local conditions. He told TNIE, “According to rules, there needs to be one high school every seven km, but Kannagi Nagar is a very densely populated area. So if needed, new schools can be established considering the population.”

Mathiyalagan, the 15th zone chairman, said there is a concern about the high dropout rates of students from the area. “We have identified a space near the police station. Work is on to transfer the land to the corporation. There is a need for a high school. Once the land is transferred, we will send our proposal to the deputy commissioner (Education), who will take a call on it.”

* Names changed

