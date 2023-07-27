Youth sentenced to life for rape, murder of 75-year-old woman in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Mahila Court on Tuesday convicted a 25-year-old man for raping and murdering a 75-year-old woman in Triplicane in 2021. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and also slapped with a fine of Rs 7,000.

Royapettah police identified the man as R Vasanthakumar alias Mini Basha. He was a pavement dweller in the locality. On March 5, 2021, the deceased, Revathi (name changed), was found in a pool of blood by the neighbour, who used to look after the elderly woman.

After analysing CCTV footage, police identified the accused as Vasanthakumar, who was seen entering the house on the night of March 4.

Man gets 20 years in jail for kidnapping, raping minor

A Mahila Court in Chengalpattu sentenced a 28-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment on Wednesday for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in 2020. The accused S Ranjith Kumar of Kancheepuram district was arrested in 2020. Ranjith Kumar, who was working as a daily wage labourer, kidnapped the then seven-year-old girl on the pretext of buying her chocolates, said the police.

The accused allegedly raped the victim and threatened her not to inform the matter to anyone. Based on a complaint from her parents, the police arrested the accused. During the trial, Ranjith Kumar was found guilty, said the police. The court awarded him 20 years imprisonment and also slapped a fine of `15,000 on him. The victim received Rs 3 lakh as compensation, said the police. ENS

